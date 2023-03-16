More features and improved technology for Mercedes-AMG GLA and GLB

With many innovations and an expanded range of standard features, the 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLA 35 and GLB 35 compact SUVs will showcase a number of updates when both models arrive in U.S. dealerships later in 2023.

With many innovations and an expanded range of standard features, the 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLA 35 and GLB 35 compact SUVs will showcase a number of updates when both models arrive in U.S. dealerships later in 2023. The newly styled front fascia with the AMG emblem now on the hood and light signatures at the front and rear make a strong visual statement. Both models are fitted standard with revised LED headlights and taillights.

Electrified AMG-enhanced engine

The 2024 GLA 35 and GLB 35 are equipped standard with a 48-volt mild hybrid system featuring a second generation belt-driven starter-generator (RSG). The new RSG provides a temporary power boost of 13 hp under certain driving conditions and also permits such functions as coasting and recuperation for greater efficiency. The 48-volt technology also improves comfort by delivering seamless transitions of the start/stop and coasting functions. The 302 hp output of the powerful and agile, AMG-enhanced 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine is distributed to all four wheels via the AMG SPEEDSHIFT® DCT 8G transmission and AMG Performance 4MATIC all-wheel drive. The sporty driving performance is combined with a wide range of driving experiences – from highly dynamic to smooth comfort.

Enhanced interior with the latest MBUX generation

The latest generation AMG Performance steering wheel with seamlessly integrated AMG Drive Unit buttons is fitted standard. The AMG steering wheel buttons impress with brilliant displays and intuitive operation. These allow for important driving functions and all drive programs to be controlled without the driver taking their hands off the steering wheel.

The MBUX infotainment system features an AMG-specific screen design and expanded functions. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality is introduced as standard. Connectivity is also improved with higher USB charging performance and an additional USB-C port.

The GLA 35 and GLB 35 are available with the optional next generation Parking package, which supports parallel parking and offers a 360-degree visualization in camera-assisted parking using 3D images from the available Surround View system.

New options for all models

New alloy wheels are available for the 2024 AMG GLA and GLB models. These include a 19-inch 10-spoke AMG wheel in matte black with a machined surface finish, as well as two 20-inch AMG wheels in a five-twin-spoke design, available in matte black with a machined rim flange or machined surface finish.

The interior of both AMG models features sport seats with new upholstery options, including Sage Grey/Black MB-Tex and Red/Black leather, as well as optional new AMG Performance seats. New open-pore Brown Linden Wood interior trim is also available, along with several other optional new trims for further personalization.

At a glance

Mercedes-AMG GLA 35 Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 Engine AMG-enhanced 2.0L inline four-cylinder with twin-scroll exhaust gas turbocharger AMG-enhanced 2.0L inline four-cylinder with twin-scroll exhaust gas turbocharger Displacement cc 1,991 1,991 Rated power hp 302 302 at rpm 5,800 5,800 Rated torque lb-ft 295 295 at rpm 3,000-4,000 3,000-4,000 Drive system AMG Performance 4MATIC variable all-wheel drive AMG Performance 4MATIC variable all-wheel drive Transmission AMG SPEEDSHIFT® DCT 8G dual clutch transmission AMG SPEEDSHIFT® DCT 8G dual clutch transmission Acceleration 0-60 mph s 5.1 (est.) 5.4 (est.) Top speed mph 155 155

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz