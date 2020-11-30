Modine names Neil D. Brinker as President and Chief Executive Officer

Modine Manufacturing Company, a diversified global leader in thermal management technology and solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Neil D. Brinker as the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer and a member of its Board of Directors, effective December 1, 2020.

“We are very excited to name Neil as our next President and CEO,” said Marsha Williams, Chairperson of Modine’s Board of Directors. “Neil is a proven leader with strong global public company experience across multiple industries. In particular, Neil’s commitment to operational excellence and his diverse experience, along with success executing profitable growth strategies provide him with the skills needed to drive Modine’s transformation to a diversified industrial company. We look forward to welcoming Neil to our team.”

Ms. Williams concluded, “The Board would also like to thank Mick Lucareli for his tremendous leadership as our Interim President and Chief Executive Officer. Mick has been with Modine for over 20 years and will be a great resource for Neil. Mick will continue as Modine’s Chief Financial Officer.”

Mr. Brinker added, “Modine has a long history of providing technical leadership and innovation in thermal management. The need for sophisticated thermal solutions is accelerating every day, and Modine has the reputation, intellectual knowhow, and talent to become more growth focused in this rapidly transforming world. I am looking forward to leading this team and accelerating our momentum, as we fully transform into a more diversified thermal management solutions provider.”

Mr. Brinker was previously President and Chief Operating Officer of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. since May of 2020, and joined AE in June of 2018 as its Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, where he led global sales, marketing, engineering and operations for the Company’s semiconductor, telecom and networking, data center, industrial, and medical markets. He oversaw a global team of 12,000 employees and led the consolidation of the Company’s global operations to identify and capture organizational synergies. Mr. Brinker brings to Modine extensive transactional experience leading M&A integration at AE and doubling inorganic revenue while divesting non-core assets. Mr. Brinker also has a passion for continuous improvement and process standardization, which will fit well with Modine’s inorganic and organic growth strategy.

Before joining AE, Mr. Brinker served as a Group President at IDEX Corporation from July 2015 to June 2018. Previously, he held leadership roles at IDEX from April of 2012 to July 2015. Mr. Brinker also held numerous management roles at Danaher Corporation from 2007 to 2012, as well as various operations roles at General Motors from 2001 to 2007.

Mr. Brinker holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Michigan State University, a Master of Engineering from the University of Michigan, and a Master of Business Administration from Eastern Michigan University.

SOURCE: Modine