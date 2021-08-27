Mobilize Limo: a subscription-based all-new all-electric sedan for ride-hailing

An all-electric sedan that is ideal for ride-hailing services for taxis and private hire vehicles (PHV)

Mobilize unveils Limo, a 4.67m long four-door sedan with full-electric motor, specifically for taxi/PHV drivers and fleet. Available solely on subscription, the offer will include packages and à la carte mobility solutions.

Mobilize Limo is the fruit of the joint venture created by Renault Group and Jiangling Motors Group Co., Ltd (JMCG) in 2018. It harnesses the know-how and experience in e-mobility – vehicles and services – that Renault Group and its network have been fostering for more than 10 years.

This latest model will be unveiled for the very first time at Munich IAA Mobility 2021, at the Renault stand, as part of the special day dedicated to Mobilize on September 8th. A fleet of 40 Mobilize Limo will then be deployed to validate services set to be made available throughout Europe starting in the second half of 2022.

The first Mobilize model, Limo, is the response of our new brand to the evolution of the ride-hailing market. This offer, which combines a vehicle and flexible services, fully illustrates Mobilize’s ability to accompany users in their new needs. It also demonstrates a unique know-how resulting from the experience of the Renault Group in mobility services and RCI Bank and Services’ strength in financing. Clotilde Delbos, CEO of Mobilize

A cost-effective, emissions-free model suited to ride-hailing services

Throughout Europe, the ride-hailing market (taxis et private hire vehicles, PHV) is booming; it is set to grow from €28 billion today, to €50 billion by 2030. It is also a market that will experience a fast and widespread increase in electrification. In fact, electric models will soon become essential for those wishing to access city centres facing traffic restrictions such as the low emissions zones (LEZ) that are popping up Europe-wide. Yet private drivers primarily operate in urban and peri-urban areas. For example, of the 47,500 private hire vehicles registered in France, 75% of them are in Paris and the greater-Paris area (2020 figures from Stacian).

Mobilize Limo is therefore the ideal solution for drivers looking for emission-free vehicles that are prestige and cheap to run. With a battery that offers around 450 km between charges (pending WLTP certification) and a driving experience that is silent, smooth, and vibration-free, this is a vehicle that will alleviate any concerns drivers and fleet managers may have when it comes to electric mobility.

Mobilize Limo will be marketed as a joint offer combining both the vehicle and services for all sorts of drivers including taxis, PHVs, and other private transport services (e.g., medical transport, community transport). Mobilize’s offer will include a fully-fledged package of services with something for everyone be they full-time, part-time, or one-off drivers. These services will also be available for other Renault Group’s electric vehicles.

Managed by RCI Bank and Services, Mobilize rental agreements will include flexible mileage and contract duration. Casual drivers will have access to a pay-as-you-drive solution. For fleet operators running taxi/PHV services, Mobilize will leverage its network of start-up partner companies to offer a complete solution for their activity (fleet dispatching, payment, vehicle charging, connectivity…) in order to optimize their Total Cost of Operations (TCO) and operational excellence, at the service of customers.

Mobilize packages will also include various services such as manufacturer-backed warrantees, maintenance, insurance, and charging solutions. Such all-inclusive, competitive packages – with more details to follow – serve to give commercial operators peace of mind.

A premium, elegant design

Limo is 4.67 m long, 1.83 m wide, and 1.47 m high, making it close D-segment vehicles. It is an elegant and statutory 4-door sedan with a short bonnet and a plunging roof. Its flowing yet dynamic profile is very much on par with modern design and reflects the transition to electric vehicles. Available in the three most popular body colours (Metallic Black, Metallic Grey, Glossy White), Limo gives off a sense of confident refinement and quality.

In particular, it features:

Flush door handles that unfold when unlocked

LED lamps with a sophisticated lighting signature and scrolling indicators

Mobilize logos in the front and rear, and specific ‘Mobilize Limo’ branding located just behind the wing mirrors.

17-inch smoke-finish lacquered aluminium rims

On board, Limo inspires a sense of calm and serenity thanks to the satin-finish TEP (leather effect) upholstery that is soft to the touch and easy to clean. The interior door panels feature a light strip and faux-metal inserts enhance the overall look, while the interior lights come in seven different colours to customise the lighting mood. The Mobilize logo is affixed to the steering wheel and floor mats.

The dashboard is worthy of the sedans in the segment, with its top-quality materials and decorative carbon inserts. It includes a two-screen digital interface that spreads across the upper section of the dash: a 10.25-inch screen for the instrument panel and a 12.3-inch touchscreen in the centre of the dashboard for multimedia controls.

Limo’s electric motorisation is its number one asset! It makes it ideal for use in cities, where ride-hailing is predominant. And wherever it is used, its range of around 450 km offers drivers one or even two full days of work without recharging. Statutory, spacious, connected, Limo demonstrates Mobilize’s ability to meet the needs of both professionals and consumers. Gilles Normand, Mobilize Vehicle Director

Enhanced comfort for everyone on board

Above all, the Mobilize Limo design is one built around services and usages. It was guided by the goal of giving drivers and passengers alike as much as possible in the way of comfort and practicality.

The driver’s seat in the Limo was designed to ensure professional drivers had the most ergonomically and acoustically comfortable seat possible given the highly stimulating environment of a car. It features eight electric seat settings (four on the front passenger side), and the steering column can also be adjusted for both height and depth, so drivers have the ideal position no matter their body type. A refrigerated storage compartment is located between the two front seats.

The long wheelbase of 2.75m means that Mobilize Limo comes with the sort of exceptional comfort for back-seat passengers – 288mm of knee-room – one would expect on higher-end models. The wide-opening rear doors give passengers easy access to the back seat. The rear bench-seat can comfortably fit three adult passengers, especially given the flat floor. The removeable middle armrest also includes two cup holders. Backseat passengers can plug in their smartphone or tablets into one of the two USB ports located in the back. They also have easy access to the volume control knobs located in the back, as well as the adjustable air-vents and booklights.

The boot on the Mobilize Limo boasts a loading capacity of 411 L, the large storage area is ideal for big suitcases. A temporary spare tyre is housed underneath the boot floor panel.

A smooth yet exciting drive

Mobilize Limo comes with a high-performance all-electric motor that can run at 110 kW (150 hp) with immediately available torque of 220 Nm. This power output makes for clean acceleration in all circumstances, and it can be used for numerous purposes. Limo drives smoothly and softly on urban and peri-urban roads. It can do 0-100 km/h in 9.6 seconds and has a top speed set to 140 km/h.

Drivers can choose between three driving modes (Eco, Normal, Sport). The intensity level for the regenerative braking can also be set to one of three options via the vehicle’s settings.

Limo is readily manoeuvrable on city roads thanks to its 11.2m turning circle. It has also been fitted with a VSP (Vehicle Sound for Pedestrians) system that warns pedestrians and other vehicles of the car’s presence and is always active at speeds under 30 km/h and as soon as the car is in ‘Drive’ mode.

Simple and efficient connectivity

The Mobilize Limo’s on-board multimedia system will allow smartphone mirroring via the 12.3-inch centrally mounted touch screen. Indeed, most drivers use their own devices for navigating and accessing the various platforms such as Uber.

A Limo app specifically for drivers provides all the car’s information and can be used to remotely access the car’s location and certain features (e.g., open/close doors, thermal preconditioning, battery recharge)

Compatible with all sorts of recharging solutions

Mobilize Limo runs on a liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 60 kWh offering around 450 km (pending WLTP certification) between recharging sessions. That is enough to cover the average daily milage of most professionals (250 km/day) for a whole day of intensive use, with plenty of remaining charge for those drivers used to covering more ground.

Mobilize Limo is compatible with the most common types of AC and DC charging systems, which means it can connect to all public charging stations and Wallbox-type home setups. It can also be recharged on a regular power outlet. With fast charging, the battery can recover 250 km of autonomy in just 40 minutes.

State-of-the-art technology for optimal security

Limo comes equipped with full-LED lights for the best possible night-time visibility. The standard model is fitted with eight airbags (2 front, 2 front side, 2 back side, 2 curtain) and the best ADAS on offer:

Adaptative Cruise Control

Blind Spot Detection

Lane Change Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Deviation Warning

Front Collision Warning, Pedestrian Collision Warning, Advanced Emergency Braking

Traffic Sign Recognition

Around View Monitor (AVM)

Front and rear parking radar

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Door Opening Alarm

Depending on the market, Mobilize Limo may also feature a Winter Pack including heated seats and steering wheel.

SOURCE: Renault Group