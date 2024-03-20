Mobilisights drives the telematic future with integrated fleet management data package in the MY24 Pro One range

Mobilisights today launches the cutting-edge Fleet Management Data Pack service set to be included in all model year 2024 Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) from Stellantis Pro One (Citroën, FIAT Professional, Opel, Peugeot, and Vauxhall), transforming the landscape of LCVs with unmatched connected vehicle data services.

As part of the purchase of Light Commercial Vehicles beginning with model year 2024, Mobilisights will offer up to four years of an embedded Fleet Management Data Pack services to leasing, rental and enterprise fleet operators through a transparent subscription model, already included in the vehicle price.

Mobilisights offers a compelling value proposition for fleet management with unique access to the near real-time connected vehicle data of Stellantis-branded OEMs through a versatile, high-performance API. Fleet customers will appreciate the comprehensive nature of the data, the ease of integration with fleet management software providers, the absence of hidden costs for third-party add-on devices, and the convenience of immediate, hassle-free activation for rapid deployment across their fleets.

“Working together with Stellantis Pro One, we are helping enhance efficiency, safety, and sustainability of commercial fleets including those with electric vehicles, further reinforcing Stellantis Pro One’s dedication to connected services for business customers. “Said Sanjiv Ghate CEO at Mobilisights.

Supporting Stellantis’ ambitious Dare Forward 2030 strategy, Mobilisights simplifies data services offering a richer, needs-based solution for customers and demonstrating technological competitive advantage.

SOURCE: Stellantis