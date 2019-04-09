Mobica drives automotive offering with key senior appointment

Mobica has appointed Wolfram Ries as its International VP of Sales in Automotive.

Ries will support the growth of Mobica’s automotive software development offering, particularly around In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI), digital cockpits, telematics and navigation.

Wolfram joins the Mobica team from Luxoft, an international custom software development company, where he played an integral part in the development of its automotive technologies. He brings more than twenty years’ experience in senior sales and business development roles for numerous international companies, delivering complex hardware and software solutions, consulting and services.

“The landscape of automotive innovation is constantly evolving – especially with the launch of 5G and continuous enhancements to IoT technology”, says Ries. “Mobica is perfectly positioned, in terms of its size, experience and culture, to embrace the rapid changes within our sector. The company has unrivalled technical expertise and an exceptional client base which I look forward to building on as we develop our relationships with some of the biggest players in the automotive industry.”

Simon Wilkinson, Executive Chairman of Mobica adds: “To underpin our growth strategy, we’re continuing to focus on hiring and nurturing the very best talent to help our clients leverage technologies, and in turn, transform business outcomes.“

Wolfram brings vast industry knowledge and experience with him and will play a key leadership role in helping us to shape and deliver compelling customer experiences for our clients in the automotive arena. Welcome on board, Wolfram!”

SOURCE: Mobica