Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV continues success in Europe and North America

The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV continues to be popular with customers in Europe and North America, with the real-world benefits of the plug-in hybrid vehicle being recognized with recent sales performances and awards.

Green Car Journal‘s 2019 Green SUV of the Year™ in the US

At the AutoMobility show in Los Angeles, the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV received Green Car Journal’s 2019 Green SUV of the Year award and was recognized for raising the bar in environmental performance at an affordable cost for customers.

Discussing the awards Ron Cogan, editor and publisher of Green Car Journal said “Today’s SUV buyers increasingly want to drive more efficiently and with lower environmental impact, without giving up the style, convenience, and overall driving experience expected of an SUV.”

Canada’s best-selling plug-in hybrid

For the first time ever in Canada, a plug-in hybrid vehicle has reached more than 5,000 sales in a calendar year. Mitsubishi Motor Sales of Canada Ltd. (MMSCAN) has announced that 5,052 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEVs have been delivered year-to-date firmly establishing it as Canada’s best-selling plug-in hybrid.

“As the first affordable plug-in hybrid SUV in the market, we are helping to significantly grow adoption to EV and are very proud of that,” said Tony Laframboise, President and CEO, Mitsubishi Motor Sales of Canada, Inc.

UK and European Sales success

In Europe, 21,634 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEVs have been sold between January and November 2018 – an increase of 22% over the same period of last year. Whilst looking more closely at the UK passenger car market the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV remains the UK’s best-selling plug-in vehicle with sales of 7,623 units from January to November 2018, an increase of 11% over the same period last year. This has helped Mitsubishi Motors in the UK to their best November sales month on record for passenger cars.

4WD award in ‘Alternative Powertrain’ category

Mitsubishi Motors is renowned for its 4WD expertise and readers of Germany’s OFF ROAD magazine have recognised this by voting the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV at number one in the ‘Alternative Powertrain’ category. This award selection came from readers of the highly reputable 4WD-specialized German magazine, selecting their respective favourites from 170+ models across 13 different categories.

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors