Mitsubishi Motors to unveil e-EVOLUTION CONCEPT at 45th Tokyo Motor Show

Mitsubishi Motors will give an exciting insight into the brand’s future direction with the world premiere of the Mitsubishi e-EVOLUTION CONCEPT at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show.

Incorporating the very latest technology from the manufacturer, the e-EVOLUTION CONCEPT signals the start of an exciting new era which will see long-term growth and sustainable development for the brand.

The e-EVOLUTION CONCEPT blends Mitsubishi Motors’ signature 4WD electric drivetrain know-how with advanced Artificial Intelligence technology under a low-slung, highly-aerodynamic SUV Coupé shape.

Mitsubishi Motors will announce more details on its new flagship concept car at the 45th Tokyo Motor Show 2017, which takes place from October 27th-November 5th (press days 25th & 26th October) at Tokyo Big Sight Exhibition Center.

