Mitsubishi Motors says buying a vehicle should be as simple as “click, click, car”

Amidst a flurry of product launches, including the all-new 2022 Outlander, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. today unveils ClickShop,℠ a 24-hour digital showroom. Hosted on mitsubishicars.com, customers now have a shopping experience completely customized to their needs, interests and budget, as well as more transparency in the car-buying process.

The move is part of Mitsubishi’s vision to make the car-buying experience more fast, fair and fun for its customers. With ClickShop, buying a new Mitsubishi is as simple as “click, click, car.”

ClickShop℠ allows customers to browse real-time inventory at their area dealers; build a custom deal, with pre-populated, applicable incentives, including payment, trade, and taxes; submit their credit application and book an in-person or virtual appointment. For customers, this means no more driving from dealership to dealership looking for a particular car, and a greatly reduced amount of time in the store to finalize a purchase.

“Mitsubishi Motors has so much to be proud of in 2021,” said Mark Chaffin, Mitsubishi Motors North America Chief Operating Officer. “We are delivering a bold, capable and stylish lineup of vehicles that will result in one of the freshest showrooms in the industry, and we are delivering a fast, fair and fun car-buying experience to our customers. Tools like ClickShop allow us to deliver on what really matters to the modern customer by using data in a thoughtful, strategic way.”

Between now and the end of the second quarter of 2021, Mitsubishi Motors will launch three considerably revised vehicles and one all-new, ground-up redesign, proof of its commitment to deliver high quality, top value, leading-edge technology vehicles in the U.S. In addition, standard features and added value across the entire lineup, with key standard active safety features appearing on all vehicles, will underpin the revisions.

ClickShop was designed with the modern customer in mind and in partnership with the leading digital retailing solutions provider, Motoinsight. Mitsubishi is just the second automotive manufacturer to launch a fully integrated, digital retail experience across its sales network, directly from the manufacturers’ website. This allows customers to see the full picture of inventory in their area, right from their phone, tablet or laptop. Customers are also not required to submit their contact information to unlock deals.

Mitsubishi and Motoinsight will continue to roll out additional functionality for the platform, with the ultimate goal of breaking down unnecessary and burdensome barriers to the car-buying process and providing a more seamless experience for customers.

“We want people to feel good about buying a car, after all it is one of the most expensive purchases people will make in their lifetime,” said Richard Herod III, White Bear Mitsubishi (White Bear Lake, Minn.) Dealer Principal. “This means we have to meet them where they are, be respectful of their time and sensitive to their budget, and we must be transparent. ClickShop allows us to show up for and support our customers, even before they walk in the door.”

SOURCE: Mitsubishi