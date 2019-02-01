Mitsubishi motors reports nine-month financial results for FY2018

1. FY2018 Nine-Month Financial Results Highlights

Mitsubishi Motors reported net sales of 1,794.1 billion yen for the nine-month period to December 31, 2018, a 18.2% increase year-on-year. Operating profit rose from 64.6 billion yen in the same period of fiscal 2017 to 85.0 billion yen, representing an operating margin of 4.7%. Net income was 69.2 billion yen.

2. Global Sales Performance

Global sales volume for the nine months ended December 31, 2018 increased 15% year-on-year to 894,000 units.

ASEAN sales increased 27% year-on-year to 235,000 units, primarily driven by the strong demand for the XPANDER next-generation crossover MPV.

Sales in Europe increased 29% year-on-year to 168,000 units, driven by the continued robust performance of the Eclipse Cross and Outlander PHEV in Western Europe and the locally produced Outlander in Russia.

Sales volumes increased year-on-year in all regions, including our Bed-rock market of Oceania and our Focus markets of North America and China, others. We are thus progressing generally in line with the full-year forecasts announced at the start of the current fiscal year.

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors