Mitsubishi Motors: New survey reveals importance of plug-in hybrid technology on the Road to Zero

A new survey conducted by Kadence International, a global market research company, on behalf of Mitsubishi Motors in the UK has revealed the meaningful role that plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) play in the transition to a future of fully electric mobility.

The survey of more than 1,000 Mitsubishi drivers, split almost equally amongst plug-in hybrid drivers and those with conventional internal combustion engines (ICE), has shown that almost half of Outlander PHEV owners (48%) considered a full electric vehicle when deciding which car to buy, compared to just 9% of drivers of petrol- or diesel-powered vehicles.

Amongst Outlander PHEV owners who considered a full electric vehicle, concerns about the electric range and a sense that EV technology needs to improve were seen as the main barriers to committing to pure electric vehicles.

Despite the reluctance of many ICE drivers to go full electric, almost a quarter (23%) did consider a PHEV in the decision process when they bought their current ICE car. More than a third (34%) of all drivers of petrol- and diesel-powered Mitsubishis would consider a PHEV as their next car, underscoring its potential as a transitional technology on the road to decarbonised transport.

Plug-in hybrid vehicles not only have an immediate environmental impact, they help familiarise consumers with electric vehicles, providing the perfect segue to a pure electric future. The survey also reveals 70% of Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV owners would consider a fully electric vehicle for their next purchase compared to 27% of ICE drivers.

Rob Lindley, Managing Director of Mitsubishi Motors in the UK, commented, “This latest research reinforces the fact that PHEVs are a gateway to an all-EV future. Consumers still harbour concerns about pure electric vehicle range, affordability and relying on the nascent nature of the charging infrastructure in the UK, all of which can be addressed by PHEVs while these issues are resolved over time. In the interim, PHEVs can help both the industry and government make an immediate impact on climate change and air quality, especially in urban areas, and speed up the acceptance of electrified vehicles”

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors