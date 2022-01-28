Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for December 2021 and calendar year 2021

 December 2021Fiscal Year 2021
(21/04-21/12)		Calendar Year 2021
(21/01-21/12)
VolumeYoY(%)VolumeYoY(%)VolumeYoY(%)
ProductionDomestic Production25,62778.0306,346131.2439,588110.7
Overseas Production*163,132128.9449,538156.6609,586133.4
Total88,759108.5755,884145.21,049,174122.8
Domestic
Sales*2		Registrations Total2,84571.821,309128.434,530125.3
Minicars Total1,75058.727,145101.643,144101.0
Grand Total4,59566.248,454111.877,674110.5
ExportsTotal25,595149.7184,838188.9245,488124.9

*1 Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded
*2 Includes imports to Japan

[ Summary : December 2021 ]

< Domestic Production >
December 2021･･･First monthly year-on-year decrease in nine months since March, 2021
( 78.0% year-on-year )
< Overseas Production >
December 2021･･･Ninth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since March, 2021
( 128.9% year-on-year )
< Total Production >
December 2021･･･Eighth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since April, 2021
( 108.5% year-on-year )
< Domestic Sales >
December 2021･･･First monthly year-on-year decrease in five months since July, 2021
( 66.2% year-on-year )
< Exports >
December 2021･･･Eighth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since April, 2021
( 149.7% year-on-year )

Supplemental Information

< Overseas Production >
Asia 60,221 units : 128.2% year-on-year
China 7,884 units : 78.5% year-on-year
Thailand 32,690 units : 136.0% year-on-year
Indonesia 14,424 units : 203.5% year-on-year

< Exports >
Asia 76 units : 13.9% year-on-year
North America 10,255 units : 110.5% year-on-year
Europe 5,818 units : 216.5% year-on-year

[ Summary : Calendar Year 2021 ]

< Domestic Production >
Calendar Year 2021･･･First year-on-year increase since calender year 2018
( 110.7% year-on-year )
< Overseas Production >
Calendar Year 2021･･･First year-on-year increase since calender year 2018
( 133.4% year-on-year )
< Total Production >
Calendar Year 2021･･･First year-on-year increase since calender year 2018
( 122.8% year-on-year )
< Domestic Sales >
Calendar Year 2021･･･First year-on-year increase since calender year 2018
( 110.5% year-on-year )
< Exports >
Calendar Year 2021･･･First year-on-year increase since calender year 2018
( 124.9% year-on-year )

Supplemental Information

< Overseas Production >
Asia 586,947 units : 132.0% year-on-year
China 61,105 units : 80.3% year-on-year
Thailand 313,368 units : 135.5% year-on-year
Indonesia 146,894 units : 178.0% year-on-year

< Exports >
Asia 5,189 units : 87.5% year-on-year
North America 97,364 units : 168.2% year-on-year
Europe49,887 units : 79.0% year-on-year

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors

