Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for December 2021 and calendar year 2021

December 2021 Fiscal Year 2021

(21/04-21/12) Calendar Year 2021

(21/01-21/12) Volume YoY(%) Volume YoY(%) Volume YoY(%) Production Domestic Production 25,627 78.0 306,346 131.2 439,588 110.7 Overseas Production*1 63,132 128.9 449,538 156.6 609,586 133.4 Total 88,759 108.5 755,884 145.2 1,049,174 122.8 Domestic

Sales*2 Registrations Total 2,845 71.8 21,309 128.4 34,530 125.3 Minicars Total 1,750 58.7 27,145 101.6 43,144 101.0 Grand Total 4,595 66.2 48,454 111.8 77,674 110.5 ExportsTotal 25,595 149.7 184,838 188.9 245,488 124.9

*1 Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded

*2 Includes imports to Japan

[ Summary : December 2021 ]

< Domestic Production >

December 2021･･･First monthly year-on-year decrease in nine months since March, 2021

( 78.0% year-on-year )

< Overseas Production >

December 2021･･･Ninth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since March, 2021

( 128.9% year-on-year )

< Total Production >

December 2021･･･Eighth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since April, 2021

( 108.5% year-on-year )

< Domestic Sales >

December 2021･･･First monthly year-on-year decrease in five months since July, 2021

( 66.2% year-on-year )

< Exports >

December 2021･･･Eighth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since April, 2021

( 149.7% year-on-year )

Supplemental Information

< Overseas Production >

Asia 60,221 units : 128.2% year-on-year

China 7,884 units : 78.5% year-on-year

Thailand 32,690 units : 136.0% year-on-year

Indonesia 14,424 units : 203.5% year-on-year

< Exports >

Asia 76 units : 13.9% year-on-year

North America 10,255 units : 110.5% year-on-year

Europe 5,818 units : 216.5% year-on-year

[ Summary : Calendar Year 2021 ]

< Domestic Production >

Calendar Year 2021･･･First year-on-year increase since calender year 2018

( 110.7% year-on-year )

< Overseas Production >

Calendar Year 2021･･･First year-on-year increase since calender year 2018

( 133.4% year-on-year )

< Total Production >

Calendar Year 2021･･･First year-on-year increase since calender year 2018

( 122.8% year-on-year )

< Domestic Sales >

Calendar Year 2021･･･First year-on-year increase since calender year 2018

( 110.5% year-on-year )

< Exports >

Calendar Year 2021･･･First year-on-year increase since calender year 2018

( 124.9% year-on-year )

Supplemental Information

< Overseas Production >

Asia 586,947 units : 132.0% year-on-year

China 61,105 units : 80.3% year-on-year

Thailand 313,368 units : 135.5% year-on-year

Indonesia 146,894 units : 178.0% year-on-year

< Exports >

Asia 5,189 units : 87.5% year-on-year

North America 97,364 units : 168.2% year-on-year

Europe49,887 units : 79.0% year-on-year

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors