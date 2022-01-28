Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for December 2021 and calendar year 2021

|December 2021
|Fiscal Year 2021
(21/04-21/12)
|Calendar Year 2021
(21/01-21/12)
|Volume
|YoY(%)
|Volume
|YoY(%)
|Volume
|YoY(%)
|Production
|Domestic Production
|25,627
|78.0
|306,346
|131.2
|439,588
|110.7
|Overseas Production*1
|63,132
|128.9
|449,538
|156.6
|609,586
|133.4
|Total
|88,759
|108.5
|755,884
|145.2
|1,049,174
|122.8
|Domestic
Sales*2
|Registrations Total
|2,845
|71.8
|21,309
|128.4
|34,530
|125.3
|Minicars Total
|1,750
|58.7
|27,145
|101.6
|43,144
|101.0
|Grand Total
|4,595
|66.2
|48,454
|111.8
|77,674
|110.5
|ExportsTotal
|25,595
|149.7
|184,838
|188.9
|245,488
|124.9
*1 Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded
*2 Includes imports to Japan
[ Summary : December 2021 ]
< Domestic Production >
December 2021･･･First monthly year-on-year decrease in nine months since March, 2021
( 78.0% year-on-year )
< Overseas Production >
December 2021･･･Ninth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since March, 2021
( 128.9% year-on-year )
< Total Production >
December 2021･･･Eighth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since April, 2021
( 108.5% year-on-year )
< Domestic Sales >
December 2021･･･First monthly year-on-year decrease in five months since July, 2021
( 66.2% year-on-year )
< Exports >
December 2021･･･Eighth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since April, 2021
( 149.7% year-on-year )
Supplemental Information
< Overseas Production >
Asia 60,221 units : 128.2% year-on-year
China 7,884 units : 78.5% year-on-year
Thailand 32,690 units : 136.0% year-on-year
Indonesia 14,424 units : 203.5% year-on-year
< Exports >
Asia 76 units : 13.9% year-on-year
North America 10,255 units : 110.5% year-on-year
Europe 5,818 units : 216.5% year-on-year
[ Summary : Calendar Year 2021 ]
< Domestic Production >
Calendar Year 2021･･･First year-on-year increase since calender year 2018
( 110.7% year-on-year )
< Overseas Production >
Calendar Year 2021･･･First year-on-year increase since calender year 2018
( 133.4% year-on-year )
< Total Production >
Calendar Year 2021･･･First year-on-year increase since calender year 2018
( 122.8% year-on-year )
< Domestic Sales >
Calendar Year 2021･･･First year-on-year increase since calender year 2018
( 110.5% year-on-year )
< Exports >
Calendar Year 2021･･･First year-on-year increase since calender year 2018
( 124.9% year-on-year )
Supplemental Information
< Overseas Production >
Asia 586,947 units : 132.0% year-on-year
China 61,105 units : 80.3% year-on-year
Thailand 313,368 units : 135.5% year-on-year
Indonesia 146,894 units : 178.0% year-on-year
< Exports >
Asia 5,189 units : 87.5% year-on-year
North America 97,364 units : 168.2% year-on-year
Europe49,887 units : 79.0% year-on-year
SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors