Mitsubishi L200 fits the bill for Britains top tradesperson

Stuart Roache, a plumber and carpenter from Northamptonshire was awarded the title of Britain’s Top Tradesperson by Screwfix and has now collected his prize – a brand new Mitsubishi L200 Warrior Pick-up worth £33,222* OTR.

Screwfix selected the best tradespeople from all the UK’s entrants to face-off in a series of regional heats. 10 finalists from across the UK were selected and headed to Twickenham Stadium for the national final. They competed in front of an esteemed judging panel consisting of industry experts to determine the overall winner.

On winning, Stuart Roache said: “The new Mitsubishi L200 will be a real asset to my business and I am very grateful to Screwfix and Mitsubishi Motors in the UK for this amazing prize.

I never thought that when I entered Britain’s Top Tradesperson that I would ever win, but I did and all I can say is that, I encourage other tradespeople to enter too, as you never know, next year it could be you picking up a brand-new vehicle and being awarded Britain’s top tradesperson title.”

Rob Lindley, Managing Director of Mitsubishi Motors in the UK commented: “The Mitsubishi L200 Pick-up is the perfect companion for a business such as Stuart’s. Our customers continue to recognise the capability and abilities of the L200 both for work and leisure pursuits. Being able to mix load-lugging capability and the specification you would expect from an SUV means the Mitsubishi L200 is ready for anything”.

Caroline Welsh, Director of Brand and Marketing at Screwfix said: “We are delighted to be able present Stuart with the well- deserved title of “Britain’s Top Tradesperson” and to be able to partner with Mitsubishi to offer such a fantastic prize.”

The Mitsubishi L200 is available in single, club and double cab body styles with prices starting from just £19,505 (CV OTR). L200 has a towing capacity of up to 3.5T**, and payload of up to 1,060kg and gross train weight of up to 5,950kg. All L200 variants are backed with the Mitsubishi 5 year/62,500 miles warranty.

For more details about the Mitsubishi L200 product line-up visit: http://www.mitsubishi-cars.co.uk/new-cars/l200/

*On The Road Price includes metallic paint, VAT, VED and first registration fee.

**3.5t towing capacity is possible with 3 axle braked trailer; 3.1t towing capacity is possible with 1 or 2 axle braked trailer; 0.75t towing capacity is possible regardless of the number of trailer axles or trailer brakes

SOURCE: MITSUBISHI