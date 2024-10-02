Mitsubishi Fuso to exhibit at Japan Mobility Show Bizweek 2024

“Future Together” brand slogan to present solutions for the realization of a carbon neutral society for everyone

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (Headquarters: Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture, President and CEO: Karl Deppen, hereafter “MFTBC”) will be exhibiting at “JAPAN MOBILITY SHOW BIZWEEK 2024” (organized by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, Inc.) to be held at Makuhari Messe from October 15 to 18, 2024. The “JAPAN MOBILITY SHOW BIZWEEK 2024” will be held in conjunction with “CEATEC 2024” (organized by the Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association), one of the largest exhibitions of digital innovation in Japan. In a bid to promote business co-creation, the event will include business matching with Startup companies to provide new mobility solutions, in addition to booth and product displays. MFTBC will participate the business matching program, which creates opportunities for business co-creation between startups and established companies through active communication to create mobility solutions to address challenges for the future.

MFTBC will be exhibiting environmentally friendly solutions that use advanced technology under the brand slogan “Future Together”, as the company aims to develop and present solutions for achieving a carbon neutral society for everyone. The eCanter SensorCollect, a concept model of a next-generation EV garbage truck with an automatic tracking system, showing the company’s commitment to transition to environmentally friendly mobility. The vehicle can reduce the time and physical burden required for garbage collection by using camera sensors mounted at the front and rear of the vehicle to detect driver movement outside the vehicle. Based on the zero-emission EV truck eCanter, which emits no exhaust gas when driving and has low vibration and noise levels, this EV garbage truck combines environmental friendliness and advanced technology. Since 2021, MFTBC has also been carrying out demonstration tests of the truck along with the Ministry of the Environment of Japan.

MFTBC developed the first concept model of the automatic tracking EV garbage truck eCanter SensorCollect in 2020 and will showcase the newly improved model. The improved model has added SAE Level 2 equivalent driving automation as an automatic tracking system for the driver. This has reduced the time and effort required from arrival at the garbage collection point to the start of work. Also included is a function that allows the vehicle to recognize and stop at the nearest waste collection point ahead of the driver is part of the improved model.

In addition to the eCanter SensorCollect, at the MFTBC booth there will be a panel display on “EVNION”, which was established in June 2024. EVNION PLACE, a one-stop online platform for EV-related services, was launched on October 1st, 2024, and aims to become a platform that connects all people, things, and events related to EVs to achieve carbon neutral society.

▽「JAPAN MOBILITY SHOW BIZWEEK 2024」：https://www.japan-mobility-show.com/#outline

▽「CEATEC 2024」：https://www.ceatec.com/ja/

[Exhibition content]

■ Concept model of an automatic tracking EV garbage truck, “eCanter SensorCollect” (actual vehicle on display)

Based on the new model of MFTBC’s eCanter electric light-duty truck, this is a next-generation EV garbage truck that combines environmental friendliness and advanced technology. The camera sensors mounted at the front and rear of the vehicle, which also act as mirrors, recognize people getting out of the driver’s seat as the driver, and after arriving at the garbage collection point, the vehicle automatically follows the driver. The vehicle can be remotely operated via a wireless HMI (Human Machine Interface), and by greatly reducing the number of times the driver needs to get in and out of the driver’s seat, it is possible to shorten work times and reduce physical strain. The automatic tracking system corresponds to SAE Level 2 driving automation functions. Based on eCanter, which emits no exhaust gases and produces less noise and vibration when driving, the eCanter SensorCollect makes it possible to carry out waste collection work in a way that is considerate to the local environment. MFTBC has also developed and installed a waste information sharing system that uses sensors to detect the weight, volume and number of items of waste loaded into the vehicle, and transmits this information to the waste processing facility via the internet.

▽ Click here to see a video of the demonstration experiment conducted in Kawasaki city:

https://youtu.be/ZJkkL31Xu84

■ Introduction of the new company “EVNION”, which provides EV-related services (panel display)

The new company “EVNION” , established in June 2024, operates an online platform for comprehensive EV services, “EVNION PLACE” in Japan, which provides comprehensive EV-related services to customers, regardless of whether they are passenger cars, commercial vehicles, or manufacturers. The service started on October 1, 2024.

▽EVNION PLACE: https://evnion.com/

