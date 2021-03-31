Mitsubishi Fuso launches improved light-duty Canter truck

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC), one of Asia’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers under the umbrella of Daimler Trucks Asia, announces the launch of the improved Canter light-duty truck, which complies with Japanese regulations to be introduced in 2021.

This improved model of the Canter complies with J-OBD II standards.* The rear underrun protection (RUP) device is installed ahead of the start of regulatory enforcement in September 2021. All new Canter vehicles will be supported by the Common Structure Type Designation System. The improved model of the Canter is available through MFTBC sales outlets and its regional sales units across Japan from March 2021.

* Compatibility now includes all models up to 7.5t. Vehicles over 7.5t have already been compatible prior to 2021.

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Fuso