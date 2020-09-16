Mitsubishi Electric to change Executive Officer’s duties and organization

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it will makes changes to an individual executive officer’s duties and the organization, both effective October 1, 2020, based on resolutions passed during a general meeting of the Board of Directors.

1. Change in Executive Officer’s Duties (effective October 1, 2020)

The below shows the executive officer’s new duties as of October 1, 2020 followed by his current duties (in parentheses) as of today.

2. Organizational Reform (effective October 1, 2020)

Establishment of Corporate Economic Security Division

Mitsubishi Electric will newly establish a Corporate Economic Security Division, which will be under the direct control of the president, to comprehensively manage economic security risks throughout the entire company’s business, including exports, information security, investments and development. The new division’s activities will include researching and analyzing the rapidly changing economic security policies and legal systems of countries worldwide.

