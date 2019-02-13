Mitsubishi Electric develops robust sensing for autonomous driving

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it has developed sensing technology for highly accurate detection of vehicle perimeters even in dense fog or heavy rain. The technology is expected to enable autonomous-driving and driving-assistant systems to work stably even in rough weather, where the detection accuracy of conventional sensors tends to deteriorate significantly.

Research and development efforts continue to focus on raising the detection accuracy of sensors used in autonomous-driving and driving-assistant systems. These systems rely on various kinds of sensors to confirm the positions, velocities, sizes, etc. of obstacles in the paths of vehicles. Until, however, conventional systems using such sensors have not performed well in dense fog or heavy rain conditions that lower electrical and laser wave permeability and camera visibility.

The new technology selects and integrates information from multiple sensors based on the reliability of the information. Time series data (velocity, width, orientation, distance, etc.) obtained from various sensors are analyzed in real-time to predict the reliability of each sensor’s information affected by weather, based on its respective features. By selecting and integrating information determined to be highly reliable, high-accuracy detection is possible even in rough weather. The technology was deployed with an autonomous emergency braking (AEB) system in tests to verify the performance of real vehicles in rough weather, and the AEB system was confirmed to achieve safe emergency braking even in conditions where sensors normally do not perform well. Going forward, the company will perform evaluation testing in actual environments and continue development of the technology with the aim of commercialization from the year 2023 onwards. The company expects future application of this technology in autonomous vehicles for safe and accurate lane changes even in rough weather.

