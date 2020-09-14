Mitsubishi Corporation and Surbana Jurong joint venture to form partnership with SinarMas Land to advance smart, sustainable transit-oriented developments in Indonesia

Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) has announced today that its joint venture company with Surbana Jurong (SJ), “Mitbana Pte Ltd” (Mitbana), has formed a significant partnership with leading Indonesian property developer Sinar Mas Land (SML) to advance smart and sustainable Transit-Oriented Developments (TODs) in BSD City, Indonesia.

BSD City, located in South Tangerang, Greater Jakarta, is SML’s flagship town development that had started its development in the mid-1980s. Building on BSD City’s track record, Mitbana will work with SML to transform over 100 hectares of greenfield land into TODs comprising residential units, commercial properties, living amenities and public transport nodes. This undertaking will enlarge BSD City’s existing development footprint and expand on its current population of 200,000 residents.

Drawing on best practices from Japan and Singapore, Mitbana aims to develop first-of-its-kind integrated TODs in Indonesia that will address major trends in today’s urban development landscape including master planning in a post-pandemic world, and adoption of smart and sustainable technological solutions. The development also supports the Indonesian government’s focus on infrastructure development in Jakarta, which will result in better connectivity for commuters and residents.

The partnership is envisaged to harness the complementary expertise of all parties. Mitbana will leverage Mitsubishi Corporation’s global experience in real estate developments including integrated developments and technology implementation in diversified industry as well as SJ’s technical capabilities in master planning, urban, residential and industrial development. As one of Indonesia’s largest and most established conglomerates, SML will offer its strong local knowledge and track record in growing BSD City.

On the other note, MC has also signed a MOU with SML back in March 2020 in order to have a broader discussion for the strategic partnership with regards to town management and the implementation of the smart and digital solutions for overall BSD area of circa 6,000ha. This partnership between MC and SML aims to increase the value of BSD city by the implementation of the smart and digital solutions, such as AI/IoT platform, City portal, mobility and energy technologies etc. through the various business groups of MC.

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Corporation