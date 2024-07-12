MINI to showcase two upcoming John Cooper Works models at Goodwood Festival of Speed

MINI is set to make a thrilling appearance at this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed, showcasing two John Cooper Works models that are sure to excite enthusiasts

Making its debut is the completely new and never-before-seen MINI John Cooper Works E PROtotype, the first ever electric John Cooper Works model.

This groundbreaking electric vehicle will be driven by none other than Charlie Cooper, adding to the excitement of legendary Hillclimb.

In addition, MINI will present the petrol-powered next-generation MINI John Cooper Works PROtotype #317, the car that triumphed in its class at this year’s 24 Hours of Nürburgring race and which was prepared by Bulldog Racing from Nürburg.

In celebration of the Mini Cooper S’s historic victory at the 1964 Rallye Monte Carlo 60 years ago, both racecars boast a unique camouflage designed by the MINI Design Team, featuring the iconic “37” logo. This emblem honors MINI’s rich motorsport heritage and commemorates this significant milestone.

Both models will have their official premieres this autumn, offering a glimpse into the future of performance for the iconic brand.

SOURCE: MINI