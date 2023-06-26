MILITEM presents the new FERŌX-E

The first electric Plug-in Hybrid model in the luxury MILITEM range, is now on market

MILITEM has officially started marketing the new FERŌX-E, a Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV). The model is the first electric vehicle in MILITEM’s luxury range and will come in two versions.

MILITEM FERŌX-E is engineered based on the Wrangler 4xe. It develops 380bhp and 637 Nm of torque, available low down on the rev range. The MILITEM FERŌX-E offers an advanced 2-litre petrol turbo engine teamed with two electric generators with high-voltage battery packs.

Transmission is an 8-speed Torque Flite automatic while traction is all-wheel. All it takes is 6.4 seconds for the car to accelerate from 0-100 km/h.

A sophisticated system able to optimize consumption and reduce CO 2 emissions means guaranteed all-electric drive with an autonomy of approximately 50km. This range can be exploited fully around town, as speed is restricted to 50 km/h.

MILITEM FERŌX-E is a sustainable and efficient off-roader. In hybrid mode, it consumes around 3.5 liters/100 km. A complete battery recharge takes less than 3 hours and can be programmed. In any event, having a petrol engine means always being able to reach your nearest charging point.

What’s more, thanks to the Max Regen function, drivers can increase the battery charge when coasting, that is taking the foot off the gas when decelerating.

MILITEM FERŌX-E boast three drive modes: Hybrid, Full Electric, E-save.

The FERŌX family’s offroad versatility is unaltered on this hybrid model. The torque is immediately on tap, allowing even better off-road performance in complete safety, in all-wheel drive and 100% electric. What is new is the sound: all that occupants will hear is the nature that surrounds them, not the engine.

MILITEM FERŌX-E, like other models from the range, is able to overcome limits that would stop other 4x4s in their tracks. This is mostly down to the new suspension system specially designed by MILITEM. It can be adjusted to take on any terrain. The MILITEM Performance Shocks, featuring double-calibrated gas shock absorbers, are crafted from aluminum with a carbon-fiber finish. They are a mechanical dream.

The system also includes an adjustable Track Bar (torsion bar) and efficient steering dampers.

MILITEM FERŌX-E comes with a spare wheel fitted to the rear door, 20” wheel rims and a standard set-up. As an option, clients can enjoy a raised ride height thanks to the 2” MILITEM Lift-Kit. MILITEM FERŌX-E, in a sportier version, loses the spare wheel on the rear door and adopts certain features found on the FERŌX500. It rides lower without a Lift-Kit and comes with satin Black rims measuring 22”x 9,5”. The rims were specially created for MILITEM using for innovative Hybrid Forged technology and can be fitted with either 305/45R22 road tires or All-Terrain treads at 35×12,50/R22. This version is, without a doubt, suited to ‘urban and lifestyle’ clients and is the least rugged off-road model offered by MILITEM.

Onboard, the MILITEM FERŌX-E employs a UconnectTM NAV system and 8.4” touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The new 7” TFT display details the level of battery charge and the autonomy (in electric and hybrid mode) with the Alpine stereo, nine speakers and 552 subwoofer enhancing life on board.

The most advanced ADAS safety kit comes as standard: Blind-spot Monitoring with Rear Cross Path Detection, a rear camera, electronic stability control (ESC) with an ERM (Electronic Roll Mitigation) anti-roll system, front and rear park assist and Keyless Enter ‘N Go™. Options are Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning Plus and a new front camera (which comes as standard on the Rubicon).

In terms of design, the MILITEM FERŌX-E maintains the brand’s trademark ‘wide body’ poise. It also has some features that distinguish it from the other models in the range: the matt finish to the grille sports black mesh on a blue background. The tint characterises the electric models and is carried over to bodywork detailing like the model logo.

The list of kit includes: Dual Top – Powersoft Top – Integrated off-road camera – MILITEM Carbon Fenders, mirrors or grille – MILITEM Exhaust Valve – MILITEM Performance Brake Kit, etc.

MILITEM has completely overhauled the cabin to meet the needs of its luxury clients. Each MILITEM is a hand-finished masterpiece: the interior is all about comfort and luxury. This unusual mix of ‘muscle car’ exterior and refined interior betrays MILITEM’s true nature. Even though MILITEM models are functional, this never interferes with its attentive selection of materials and finishes. Different leather options can be chosen for the dashboard, instrument panel, steering wheel and gear shift lever. The door panels and luggage compartment are also eye-catching with their carbon-fiber and all-Black trim. The carbon-fiber gloss interior pack means a carbon-fiber finish to the handles, steering wheel and console.

Each MILITEM client can personalize their car, selecting from a vast range of leather, materials and technical fibers.

MILITEM FERŌX-E is available with a body-colored hard top as standard. It is split into three sections for easy removal. Clients who want an even more engaging experience can opt for the soft top with automatic opening. This option guarantees visibility and real droptop vibes!

Also available for the FERŌX-E, is the ADVENTURE pack, which includes dedicated components that emphasize underline the vehicle’s multiple off-road opportunities.

MILITEM is American Tech-Italian Made: each MILITEM is the perfect blend of American DNA and majestic Italian craftmanship. MILITEM redefines iconic American models with know-how, innate class and rigorously ‘Made in Italy’ taste. The result is an exclusive range that occupies a niche in the luxury market. It is in the details that you see the value and unique nature of each and every MILITEM!

MILITEM FERŌX-E, Plug-in Hybrid adds to everything offered by the petrol version the opportunity of an electric engine, bringing significant economic benefits. Depending on the region of Italy, an exemption or reduction in road tax is granted. This means free access to limited traffic zones in urban centers and when use of vehicles is suspended for environmental reasons.

The price of the MILITEM FERŌX-E Plug-in Hybrid, starts from 92.429,00 Euro, without taxes.

Each MILITEM is covered by a 36 month or 100,000 km European warranty.

MILITEM models have European homologation and respect German TÜV safety standards, one of the world’s leading independent technical and safety bodies.

MILITEM’s first corporate showroom was established in Monza and the brand’s commercial network includes four dealerships in Italy, plus others dealers in Germany, as well as in the Principality of Monaco. Other dealerships will be added over the coming months.

SOURCE: MILITEM