MIH for Startups

MIH Consortium is creating an open electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem that promotes collaboration in the mobility industry. Our mission is to realize key technologies, develop reference designs and standards, while we bridge the gap for alliance members resulting in a lower barrier to entry, accelerated innovation, and shorter development cycles.

We believe in startups being the key to future EV innovation and it is our goal to together create innovative solutions for the next generation of EV, autonomous driving, and mobility service applications.

MIH x Techstars

MIH is excited to be working with Techstars to drive innovation with startups around the world. Techstars is the worldwide network that helps entrepreneurs succeed. Founded in 2006, Techstars began with three simple ideas—entrepreneurs create the future, collaboration drives innovation, and great ideas can come from anywhere. Nowadays, Techstars has invested in more than 2,958 companies and has a market cap of $71 billion. (https://www.techstars.com/)

Over the years, Techstars had several accelerators with corporate partners like Google, Disney, Ford, Verizon, Honda, Bosch and included Detroit Mobility Accelerator, Smart Mobility Accelerator and Italy’s first-ever Cities of the Future Accelerator in Torino, Italy, focusing on smart, efficient, sustainable and liveable cities. There are over 120 mobility-related startups, over 108 energy-related startups and over 600 AI/ML related startups in Techstars’ global network.

MIH shares a common vision with Techstars to connect everyone, drive innovation through collaboration and help maintain a sustainable future. With MIH’s EV ecosystem that promotes collaboration in the mobility industry and Techstars’s global related network, we believe that we can accelerate innovation for the next generation of electric vehicles, autonomous driving, and mobility service.

