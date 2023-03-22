Michelin wins two awards at the Tire Technology Expo 2023, including the Tire Manufacturer of the Year award

Awards that confirm Michelin’s leadership in terms of innovation

During Tire Technology Expo 2023, which takes place from March 21-23 in Hannover, Germany, Michelin won two international awards, bestowed by a panel of experts from the tire industry, the academic world, and the press:

The Tire Manufacturer of the Year award, won for the sixth time, an absolute record.

The Environmental Achievement of the Year- Tire Design award, for the first two tires approved for road use (cars and buses) that include 45% and 58% sustainable materials respectively. This award belongs to a new category, rewarding the technological advances in the industry that are most respectful of the environment.

The only company to have won the Tire Manufacturer of the Year award six times, Michelin has once again been rewarded for its ability to make innovations that serve a more sustainable mobility. Over the last few months, Michelin has made notable advances, both in the “Airless” field and in the integration of sustainable materials and recycling technologies.

In addition to receiving the most prestigious Tire Manufacturer of the Year award, Michelin has also won the Environmental Achievement of the Year – Tire Design award.

This award recognizes the achievement of the first “road-legal” tires for cars and buses including 45% and 58% sustainable materials respectively, without affecting the overall environmental footprint, and while maintaining the exceptional performance levels associated with the Michelin brand.

Advances that bear witness to Michelin’s ongoing commitment and the Group’s desire to follow its road map to an “all-sustainable” tire.

SOURCE: Michelin