Michelin: Solutrans 2023

For the first time, Michelin is presenting its entire offer dedicated to transport

The Group is delighted to be the leading partner of the event, alongside the French Bodywork Federation, for this special edition, whose aim is to promote energy transition. This year’s theme is fully consistent with Michelin’s All-Sustainable strategy.

For the first time, the Group is presenting all of its transport sector offers on the same stand. Michelin is thereby asserting its position as a trusted mobility partner, offering individual support for transport industry professionals.

Energy transition, digital revolution, emerging consumption patterns, attractivity – the sector is witnessing radical and rapid transformations first-hand. In keeping with its innovative outlook, Michelin is supporting the daily activities of transporters, enabling them to optimize costs, enhance their productivity and environmental impact, ensure driver safety and better manage their fleet.

SOURCE: Michelin