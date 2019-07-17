MG ZS EV, the first truly affordable, family friendly electric car

MG Motor UK today announces its entry into the zero-emissions vehicle market with the first truly affordable, family friendly electric car. The sensational MG ZS EV has been designed to bring EV technology to a wider audience than ever before and represents an exciting new chapter in the MG story.

ZS EV is MG’s most high-tech car ever, with the MG Pilot driver assistance suite setting new standards of specification and delivering exceptional value for money. ZS EV combines the spacious and practical design of the original ZS with a clean, efficient and dynamic electric powertrain. With the first 1,000 retail customers able to get behind the wheel from just £21,495, MG is bringing zero-emissions motoring to the people. Combining a WLTP certified range of 163 miles and frequent rapid charging capability, families can enjoy the freedom to go anywhere in an electric car. MG is also proud to be offering ZS EV with its famous 7 Year Warranty that covers the car and the lithium-ion battery.

Packed with innovative features, ZS EV is designed to provide customers with a stress-free driving experience. MG Pilot is a driver assistance suite which complements the driver and offers support when required. Excite and Exclusive versions both include MG Pilot as standard, with features including Advanced Emergency Braking, Blindspot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist and Adaptive Cruise Control.

ZS EV majors on interior space, making it ideal for busy families and those who value practicality. Boasting some of the most generous shoulder, leg and headroom in its class, the ZS EV also features a substantial, full-sized boot. With hidden storage areas, a split-level boot and practical features to keep items secure on the move, ZS EV can handle bikes, pushchairs, luggage and bulky loads with no trouble at all. In the cabin, the sky really is the limit with the panoramic, sliding Sky Roof offering uninterrupted access to the sunshine above, creating a bright and airy experience for the whole family.

Customers will also enjoy the latest generation of MG’s responsive infotainment system, with an 8” colour touchscreen featuring satellite navigation, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth phone connectivity with audio streaming and DAB radio.

ZS EV features an intelligently packaged and water-cooled 44.5kWh lithium-ion battery pack, fed to a front-mounted electric motor which delivers 105kW / 143PS of power and 353Nm of instant torque. Water-cooling manages the battery temperature allowing frequent rapid charging and optimum range whatever the weather. MG’s ingenious packaging positions the battery pack underneath the car, meaning that there’s no compromise in cabin or storage space. This also results in a low centre of gravity, making ZS EV agile and dynamic through corners. While power and weight distribution are important, ZS EV also boasts some impressive technology to maximise range, efficiency and convenience for the driver. With three driving modes and three levels of regenerative braking, ZS EV can be tailored to suit the driver’s preferences, making it the perfect companion for everyday driving.

Both the car’s internal and external styling elements make the ZS EV feel reassuringly MG. ZS EV sports the latest evolution of MG’s distinctive star-rider grille which perfectly frames the famous octagonal logo. It also seamlessly integrates the CCS charging port. The new-style 17” alloy wheels are designed to be light and extremely aerodynamic, helping to maximise range even further, and the choice of four exterior colours includes the new and vibrant Pimlico Blue.

Daniel Gregorious, Head of Sales & Marketing at MG, said: “With an exciting £21,495 price point at launch, ZS EV is a compelling option for customers who want to switch from old school petrol and diesel cars and enjoy all the wonderful benefits of electric motoring. ZS EV is here to revolutionise the way people think about electric cars. With the first truly affordable, family friendly electric car, MG is bringing zero-emissions motoring within everyone’s reach. Make no mistake, this car isn’t a brand statement or a vanity project, we’re here to sell electric cars and to sell big!”

ZS EV customer deliveries will begin in September 2019. Customers wishing to make sure they secure one of the first 1,000 retail cars, available from just £21,495, can place a £500 deposit to reserve their place in the queue by visiting MG.CO.UK/ELECTRIC

* MG ZS EV Excite starts from £28,495 OTR. After deducting the Government Grant of £3,500 and the matching MG EV Grant, the first 1,000 retail customers can purchase their car from just £21,495. MG will also match the Government Grant on Exclusive versions, reducing the £30,495 OTR price to just £23,495. Free home charging point and standard installation also applies to the first 1,000 retail orders.

SOURCE: MG