MG shows off its creativity at MG live!

A very special MG3 will take pride of place on the MG Motor UK stand this weekend (2-3 June) at MG Live!, taking place at Silverstone Circuit.

The MG3 ‘Art Car’ boasts a unique paintwork design which draws inspiration from various countries around the globe, paying particular attention to the traditional festivals taking place in each location. Created by a team of students from Coventry University, the artwork is a celebration of culture, incorporating the Surin Elephant Festival from Thailand and the iconic Chilean skull motif in a pattern on the roof.

The car also represents the rich history of the MG brand, with its British roots highlighted through the incorporation of the iconic clocktower housing Big Ben. The MG3 ‘Art Car’ showcases some of the countries where the car marque’s parent company SAIC operates, including Thailand, China, India, Chile, Australia and the UK.

Commenting on the design of the car, Carl Gotham, Design Director for MG Motor UK, said: “It’s really inspiring to see what future designers create when you give them a blank canvass with which to work. All the entries were high quality but this one really caught the eye due to its fantastic diversity and global cultural references.

“At MG, we are proud to help students develop their creative talents. Our close links with Coventry University are helping us identify and support some of the most exciting young talent around and we look forward to seeing their careers flourish.”

The annual MG Live! Event, organised by The MG Car Club, brings together a spectacular array of MGs, classic and new, for two days of racing, entertainment and family fun.

For more information on MG Live!, please visit: https://www.mgcc.co.uk/mglive/

