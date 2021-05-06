MG sees record sales growth as dealerships reopen

MG remains fastest-growing car brand in the UK with 50.8% sales increase year-on-year

MG has seen its sales increase by 50.8% so far in 2021, with 8,307 cars registered so far in 2021 making it the fastest-growing of the UK’s top 30 car manufacturers.

Its April sales volume of 2,146 cars saw the brand take a market share of 1.52%, the third time this year that it has passed 1.5% share putting it ahead of a number of mainstream rivals.

Of particular note, MG saw unprecedented demand for its EV and Plug-in models, which accounted for over a third of sales in April.

MG’s Commercial Director, Guy Pigounakis, said: “MG’s continued growth through 2021 is the perfect testimony to our rapidly developing dealer network, which has once again outperformed the market against challenging circumstances.

“We’re absolutely delighted with our performance so far in 2021 and in particular with the demand for our electric and plug-in models, which have shown incredible popularity thanks to their great value for money and impressive range. Exciting things are happening at MG and more and more customers are realising that.”

MG currently offers three plug-in models in the UK – the established MG ZS EV, the game-changing All New MG5 EV and MG HS Plug-in Hybrid, all backed up by MG’s incredible 7-year warranty and fast-developing dealer network.

SOURCE: MG