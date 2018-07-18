Mercedes-Benz Vans UK launches new online sales platform for edition 1 x-class

Mercedes-Benz Vans UK Ltd has launched a new online vehicle sales platform in response to customer demand for the new X-Class and the changing consumer buying habits seen in the automotive industry.

The new online sales platform will see a limited supply of the EDITION 1 X-Class available to purchase online. The EDITION 1 X-Class features all of the equipment seen on the POWER line, such as electric driver and passenger seats, THERMOTRONIC automatic climate control, Keyless-Go and leather steering wheel, and also benefits from Winter Package, which offers heated driver and passenger seats and heated washer fluid jets.

The online sales platform also enables a choice of finance products: Agility (Personal Contract Plan), Personal Contract Hire and Business Contract Hire, and also includes a range of flexible finance parameters for annual mileage and deposit contribution to provide customers with a choice of payment options personalised for them.

In addition, customers have the ability to have the vehicle delivered to their billing address or visit their preferred Dealer to collect it. Two free services are also included in the offer for EDITION 1 X-Class, making owning the vehicle as simple and convenient for the customer as possible.

The start of online sales evidences the Mercedes-Benz Vans adVANce strategic initiative, which is an innovative strategic direction for the Brand, and demonstrates a progression from a vehicle manufacturer to becoming a holistic provider of transportation mobility solutions.

Steve Bridge, Managing Director of Mercedes-Benz Vans UK Ltd commented: “We have historically been the pioneers in the commercial vehicle business, and in-line with our adVANce strategic initiative for the future, we are proud to be the first commercial vehicle manufacturer to bring this platform to our customers.”

“We constantly look for ways to diversify and grow our business for ever-changing customer needs which is what this innovative online platform hopes to achieve.”

“With over 40,000 new vehicles sold in 2017, this platform is set not to replace the existing dealer network, but to extend the breadth of customers we are able to engage with. The Mercedes-Benz Vans Retailer Network’s expertise and service is vital to keeping Britain’s businesses moving, and this online platform introduction helps us as a business put the customer at the centre of everything we do.”

The online platform can be accessed via https://shoponline.mbvans.co.uk/.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.