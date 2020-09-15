Mercedes-Benz Vans: product highlights 2020 and “50 years of van competence”

Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the Verband der Automobilindustrie has cancelled this year’s IAA for commercial vehicles. According to the event’s organisers, the show is the world’s leading platform for transport, logistics and mobility. Mercedes-Benz Vans will now take a look at the numerous product highlights of the year 2020. Highs included the digital premiere of the new Vito and eVito Tourer (combined power consumption: 26.2 kWh/100 km; CO2 emissions combined: 0 g/km)[1], the sales start of the EQV (combined power consumption: 26.4 – 26.3 kWh /100 km; CO2 emissions combined: 0 g/km)1 and eSprinter, as well as the announcement of the new T-Class, which is especially aimed at families and fans of the great outdoors. What’s more, 2020 at Mercedes-Benz Vans also signified “50 years of van competence”: 25 years of the Sprinter and 25 years of the Vito, based on their respective initial presentation.

Marcus Breitschwerdt, Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans, summarised the past months as follows:

“The COVID-19 pandemic has also massively affected us at Mercedes-Benz Vans. We have an amazing product portfolio and the vans from Mercedes-Benz have shaped our roads in these challenging times – and not just in their duties for numerous delivery services and health agencies. In these times, it’s important for us to be a strong and especially reliable partner for our customers – that applies to our products and in particular to our Service offerings.”

“We’re driving forward the electrification of our entire product portfolio at Mercedes-Benz Vans. The eVito has established itself in its segment, with the eVito Tourer soon to follow. Since the second quarter of the year, the eSprinter and the EQV have also been made available for order and are sure to add further impetus in the market. With the successor to the commercially-positioned Citan and the T-Class which is aimed at private customers, we will soon also have a battery-electric small van in our portfolio. We continue to build on our leading position in the field of electromobility.”

“For Mercedes-Benz Vans we’ve set some ambitious aims in order to be sustainably successful. That’s why we’re also working in the presently tough conditions with immense effort on optimising our portfolio and platforms, where we are following an overall aim of not only driving forward the electrification but also the digitisation of our vans. In this way, we want to strengthen and build upon our position as technological leaders.”

Product highlights from Mercedes-Benz Vans at a glance:

Mercedes-Benz Citan & T-Class

Mercedes-Benz Vito

Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Mercedes-Benz V-Class

Mercedes-Benz Marco Polo

Electromobility at Mercedes-Benz Vans

Mercedes-Benz EQV

Mercedes-Benz eSprinter

Mercedes-Benz eVito

eDrive@VANs ecosystem

Mercedes-Benz Citan & T-Class

In July of this year, Mercedes-Benz Vans announced a new small van for families and people who enjoy outdoor leisure activities. As a completely new development, the T-Class will be clearly discernible as a member of the Mercedes-Benz family at first glance and will feature the unmistakable, typical characteristics of the brand with the three-pointed star. Especially in terms of design, value appeal, safety and connectivity, the new vehicle will bear the DNA of Mercedes-Benz. In the small-van segment, Mercedes-Benz Vans has been represented by the commercially positioned Citan since 2012. In August 2019, Mercedes-Benz Vans announced a successor to the compact city delivery van, including a fully electric version.

Links to the press releases:

The new Mercedes-Benz T-Class: compact City Van for families, active leisure enthusiasts and work

The Mercedes among small vans

Mercedes-Benz Vito

With the 2020 facelift, the OM 654 four-cylinder diesel engine is available for all variants of the Mercedes-Benz Vito with rear-wheel drive. The new engines can be combined with the 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission and a particularly comfortable and efficient automatic torque converter system. A further technical highlight is the AIRMATIC air suspension, in which damping takes place separately on each wheel and ensures maximum driving comfort regardless of the driving situation and road conditions. What’s more, the facelift features Active Brake Assist, DISTRONIC and a digital interior rear-view mirror which extends the range of safety and assistance systems from 10 to 13.

The mid-size van with the star is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. The Vito was presented for the first time on October 16, 1995 in Madrid.

Link to the press release:

The new Mercedes-Benz Vito and eVito Tourer: attractive upgrade for the van with the star

Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

The year 2020 is all about its 25th birthday. Since 1995 it has always set new standards in economy and versatility, from the first to the current generation. The current Sprinter generation revolutionised the segment with comprehensive Internet-based networking: the Mercedes PRO connect services and the multimedia system MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) are setting the course in the direction of the future.

Link to the press release:

25 years of innovation: the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter celebrates its birthday

Mercedes-Benz V-Class

Only last year, the facelifted V-Class MPV celebrated its premiere – with new design accents in the interior and the exterior, an extended range of safety and assistance systems, and the dynamic and efficient four-cylinder OM 654 diesel engine as well as the equally new 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission. In 2020, the introduction of the popular MBUX infotainment system provided even more comfort behind the wheel. From autumn onwards, the V-Class will also be available with AIRMATIC for the first time.

Link to the press release:

MBUX now also for the Mercedes-Benz V-Class

Mercedes-Benz Marco Polo

The Marco Polo and Marco Polo HORIZON will also include MBUX as of this year. Plus, the Marco Polo, like the Sprinter when equipped as a motorhome, now features the MBAC interface module for an even smarter camping experience.

Link to the press release:

Mercedes-Benz at the 2020 Caravan, Motoring and Tourism (CMT) exhibition: focussed on connectivity

In 2020, Mercedes-Benz also presented the facelift of the Marco Polo ACTIVITY, its entry-level model in the Marco Polo family. Its innovations include, for example, an updated infotainment system with Audio 10, 30 and 40; safety and assistance systems such as DISTRONIC, the distance assistance system; Active Brake Assist; and the four-cylinder OM 654 diesel engine with the new top-of-the-range engine.

Link to the press release:

Update for the compact camper van with the three-pointed star: the new Marco Polo ACTIVITY

Electromobility at Mercedes-Benz Vans

Mercedes-Benz Vans is a reliable partner for comprehensive change in the transport industry. By 2039, in all segments of the biggest markets, CO2-neutral new vehicles will be available. Daimler’s aim is CO2-neutral transportation by 2050. In the further development of alternative drive technologies, Mercedes-Benz Vans is open to all manner of technologies and always has the needs and wants of its customers in focus – and not just in the commercial sector (keywords: economic efficiency/TCO), but also in the private sector (keyword: infrastructure).

The battery-electric Mercedes-Benz vans are efficient, economical, flexible and reliable at all times – today already, customers can choose from four battery-electric driven vans: the eVito Panel Van (since 2018), the eSprinter (Job No. 1 in December 2019), the eVito Tourer (SoS 07/2020) and the EQV (SoS 05/2020). Mercedes-Benz Vans is consistently electrifying all van model series, and a battery-powered variant is also planned for the small van segment.

In the day-to-day operation of a vehicle fleet, they are measured against the same parameters as vehicles with conventional drive systems – and master the demands of everyday customer life.

Mercedes-Benz EQV

The EQV (combined power consumption: 26.4 – 26.3 kWh/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 0 g/km)1 is the first fully electric premium MPV with a locally emission-free range of up to 418 km[2], [3]. It offers electric mobility suitable for everyday use thanks to the standard quick-charging function (10 to 80 percent in approx. 45 minutes) while at the same time offering vast amounts of space by positioning the high-voltage battery in the underbody. The EQV is integrated into the normal production process at the Vitoria plant, where the V-Class, Vito and eVito are also produced. This enables flexible and synergistic production in direct correlation with customer demand. Production began on 4 September 2020.

The EQV is the second Mercedes model of the EQ technology and innovation brand. Start of sales was on 25 May 2020. The net entry price is just under 60,000 euros. This means that it falls below the assessment limit for electric company cars and is therefore fully subsidised. Mercedes-Benz Vans sees great potential for EQV in both the private and commercial sectors, for example for shuttle, taxi and limousine services.

Links to the press releases:

Sales start of the Mercedes-Benz EQV (combined power consumption: 26.4 – 26.3 kWh/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 0 g/km): large-capacity electric MPV for family, leisure and business

Mercedes-Benz EQV: world premiere for the first fully-electric premium MPV with electric drive

Mercedes-Benz eSprinter

The eSprinter covers a wide range of applications in urban logistics, with a range of up to 168 km2, 3. It is initially available as a panel van with a gross vehicle weight of 3,500 kilograms and a loading volume of 11 m³, which is the same as on a comparable Sprinter with conventional drive system. Selected fleet customers can already order the eSprinter. The sales start for end customers was in spring 2020.

Link to the press release:

Electrified segment founder: the new Mercedes-Benz eSprinter

Mercedes-Benz eVito

Both the eVito panel van and the eVito Tourer (electrical consumption combined: 26.2 kWh/100 km; CO2 emissions combined: 0 g/km)1 have established themselves as reliable partners in the commercial sector. The feedback from our customers is very positive – both in the CEP sector as well as from shuttle services or when used for official purposes.

The world premiere of the new eVito Tourer took place on 10 March 2020. With its increased range and rapid charging option, it is even better tailored to the needs of commercial people movers.

Links to the press releases:

The new Mercedes-Benz Vito and eVito Tourer: attractive upgrade for the van with the star

The new Mercedes-Benz Vito with added vehicle dynamics, the new eVito Tourer with added range

eDrive@VANs ecosystem

Mercedes-Benz Vans supports its customers with comprehensive and transparent advice: before the purchase decision, when upgrading your own location and through the Service division in the usual Mercedes-Benz quality after the purchase of a vehicle.

With the eVan Ready App, you can check whether the distances travelled could also be covered by an electric van. The eCost Calculator can be used to determine whether an electric Mercedes-Benz van is also attractive from an economic point of view.

With regard to charging infrastructure, we offer comprehensive advice: together with the customer, the location is analysed and it is determined which measures may still be necessary to operate individual vehicles, smaller or larger fleets effectively and efficiently.

The digital control of vehicles and fleets is an important element in the eDrive@VANs ecosystem. The services of Mercedes PRO connect support drivers and fleet managers, e.g. through intelligent load management.

[1] Electrical consumption has been determined on the basis of Directive 692/2008/EC. Electrical consumption is dependent on the vehicle configuration. [2] The range has been determined on the basis of Directive 692/2008/EC. The range is dependent on the vehicle configuration. [3] The actual range is furthermore dependent upon the individual driving style, the road and traffic conditions, outside temperature, use of climate control/heating system, etc. and may differ.

SOURCE: Daimler