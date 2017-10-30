Mercedes-Benz Vans named transporter brand of the year in the Netherlands

Mercedes-Benz Vans has been named transporter brand of the year in the Netherlands. In the election the business association evofenedex asked users for their favorite transporter brand. Mercedes-Benz Vans “won in all areas in the end”, said evofenedex. Respondents participating in the survey praised the brand with the star especially in the areas of innovation capability, dealer satisfaction, purchase expectation and maintenance costs.

This year the survey was performed amongst companies with a joined fleet of over 5,800 light commercial vehicles. The results of the election were announced during the National Light Commercial Vehicle Summit at the MobiliteitsRAI in Amsterdam.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.