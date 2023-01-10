Mercedes-Benz Vans increases deliveries worldwide by 4% in 2022

Mercedes‑Benz Vans aspires to offer the most desirable vans & services and to be a leader in the field of electric mobility

Mercedes‑Benz Vans aspires to offer the most desirable vans & services and to be a leader in the field of electric mobility. In 2022, despite ongoing global challenges in the areas of parts supply and logistics, 411,000 units were handed over to customers worldwide, 4% more vans with the three-pointed star, of which around 14,700 were eVans (+15%). Mercedes‑Benz Vans already offers four models with battery-electric drive. From the first quarter of 2023, the small vans eCitan and EQT (power consumption combined (WLTP): 18.99 kWh/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions (WLTP): 0 g/km)[1], will also be available, so that the entire product range will then be electrified. The Van division is thus once again underlining its ambitions and showing that the strategy is taking effect.

In addition, Mercedes‑Benz Vans is systematically preparing its sales organisation for the future and placing even greater emphasis on the different international customer needs. A key lever here is the focus on profitable growth markets and industries. In North America, the most important foreign region, sales increased by one fifth last year to 73,800 Sprinter and Metris (Vito) and market shares were expanded. The USA showed the strongest growth here with +20%. In the home market Germany 113,200 vans were delivered (+15%).

In future, all newly developed private vans will follow the Mercedes-Benz Luxury positioning and all commercial vans will follow the Mercedes‑Benz Vans Premium positioning. From January to December 2022, 66,400 privately positioned vans of the V-Class, EQV and T-Class models were sold (+9%), sales of the commercially positioned vans (e)Sprinter, (e)Vito, (e)Vito Tourer and Citan were also higher than in the previous year (+3%) at 344,600 vans.

Fourth quarter of 2022 closed with significant sales growth

Mercedes-Benz Vans ended 2022 with a strong final quarter, as a healthy sales and product mix led to an increase in deliveries. From October to December 2022, 121,500 vans were sold by Mercedes-Benz worldwide (+14%). Main sales drivers were the strategically relevant markets of Germany (Q4 2022: 40,800 units, +45% y. prev.) and Europe (Q4 2022: 81,800 units, +24% vs. PY).

Sales of the mid-size vans (e)Vito, (e)Vito Tourer in the premium segment and of the V-Class and EQV in the luxury segment increased by 11% to 47,500 units in the fourth quarter of 2022. 66,000 units of the Sprinter incl. eSprinter in the large van segment were delivered (+9%). In the Small Van segment, sales of the Citan and T-Class more than doubled (Q4 2022: 8,000 units, +125%).

[1]The values given are the calculated “WLTP CO2 values” in accordance with Art. 2, No. 3 of Implementing Regulation (EU) 2017/1153. Fuel consumption figures have been calculated on this basis. Electrical consumption and range were determined on the basis of Directive 2017/1151/EU.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz