Mercedes-Benz to open its first high-power charging stations worldwide this fall

Mercedes-Benz opens its first high-power charging stations this fall, implementing its far-reaching plans to expand its global charging infrastructure. Starting in October, the first Mercedes-Benz Charging Hubs will go into operation in Atlanta (USA), Chengdu (China) and Mannheim (Germany). By the end of 2024, Mercedes-Benz aims to further expand its global charging network to over 2,000 high-power charging points. The long-term goal is to create more than 2,000 Charging Hubs with over 10,000 charging points by the end of the decade.

Mercedes-Benz Charging Hubs at a glance

With this charging network, Mercedes-Benz sets new standards for fast, convenient and sustainable charging of electric vehicles. Depending on region, the charging stations offer charging rate of currently up to 400 kW, provided via the respective standard charging systems CCS1, CCS2, NACS and GB/T. Thanks to intelligent charging management, each vehicle can be charged at its maximum power rating. This reduces the charging time for customers to an absolute minimum.

When selecting the location of the Charging Hubs, Mercedes-Benz attaches great importance to a pleasant and safe customer experience. The charging stations are located at main traffic areas and select Mercedes-Benz dealerships, and offer other nearby amenities, such as refreshments, snacks and restroom facilities. To ensure safety, it is planned to equip the charging stations with surveillance cameras. At selected locations, intelligent light poles offer not only appropriate lighting but also functional LED elements that provide information on the availability of the charging point and the charging status of the vehicle. Canopies at selected Charging Hubs offer protection against weather.

The charging network is open to drivers of all brands. Mercedes-Benz customers enjoy special benefits, for example the ability to reserve a charging point via the Mercedes-Benz me Charge service to reduce waiting times. The Mercedes-Benz charging network will be seamlessly integrated and will complement the more than 1.3 million charging points to which users already have access worldwide. With the help of Mercedes-Benz’s Navigation with Electric Intelligence, the charging stations will be integrated directly into route planning to show the best way to charge. To make the charging experience even more convenient, the charging stations will offer additional convenience features, such as Plug & Charge. This service enables Mercedes-Benz customers to automate the charging and payment process as soon as the charging cable is plugged in.

“We firmly believe that electric mobility is the key to a sustainable, zero-emission future. Our goal is to create an infrastructure that offers electric vehicles reliable and easy charging options. In this way, we are actively supporting the transformation to electric mobility With the Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging Network, we are expanding global charging options and setting new standards in electric vehicle charging. We want to encourage our customers to switch to zero-emission vehicles and thus make a positive contribution to protecting our environment.” – Franz Reiner, CEO Mercedes-Benz Mobility AG

Sustainable mobility with green energy

In line with its sustainable business strategy “Ambition 2039”, Mercedes-Benz also enables its customers to charge in an environmentally friendly way with 100% renewable electricity used within this charging network. This is preferably done through green electricity supply contracts wherever possible or by using renewable energy certificates from an accredited supplier. Selected Charging Hubs will also be equipped with solar panels to provide electricity for the hubs themselves.

Extension of global charging opportunities

Mercedes-Benz continues to drive its “electric only” strategy forward and commits to a future-oriented charging infrastructure by investing in a global charging network. With the development of the Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging Network, Mercedes-Benz is expanding its existing offering continuously. Part of this is also the European fast charging network IONITY and the recently announced joint venture with six other OEMs to further expand the North American charging infrastructure. The Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging Network is an additional key component of the company’s overall electrification strategy. All businesses related to the charging ecosystem are housed under Mercedes-Benz Mobility AG.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz