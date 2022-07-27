Mercedes-Benz Q2 profit increase driven by strong demand and favourable model mix

Desirable products: Strong demand across Europe, U.S. and China with high order backlog; favourable net pricing and model mix

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (ticker symbol: MBG) achieved strong second-quarter financial results, thanks to sustained demand for luxury vehicles and premium vans, a good model mix, enhanced pricing power and ongoing cost discipline. As a result, the adjusted Return on Sales at Mercedes-Benz Cars rose to 14.2% in the quarter and reached 10.1% at Mercedes-Benz Vans, despite the COVID lockdowns, the ongoing semiconductor supply-chain bottlenecks and war in Ukraine.

“The team at Mercedes-Benz delivered another strong quarter in an uncertain environment. We are enhancing our vigilance and resilience to manage increasingly complex macroeconomic and geopolitical challenges. At the same time, we have good reasons to remain confident, with ongoing strong demand, a fresh vehicle portfolio and further key product launches this year,” said Ola Källenius, Chief Executive Officer of Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

Group revenue rose by 7% to €36.4 billion (Q2 2021: €34.1 billion) and adjusted EBIT increased by 8% to €4.9 billion (Q2 2021: €4.6 billion) as the company’s focus on Top-End Luxury vehicles, battery electric vehicles (BEV) and premium vans as well as a relentless focus on costs, helped to offset lower sales and higher raw material costs.

In the wake of heightened geopolitical tensions following Russia’s attack on Ukraine, Mercedes-Benz has sought to safeguard supply chains and to maximise the potential for reducing or substituting the use of natural gas in vehicle production. For example, Mercedes-Benz has established that in Sindelfingen, where the EQS, S-Class and Mercedes-Maybach are produced, the paint shop could operate without gas supply in an emergency mode. Mercedes-Benz sees a gas reduction potential of around 50% in Germany without impact if regional pooling is possible. The company’s long-term goal is to switch from gas to electricity and other renewable energy sources.

In addition to making Mercedes-Benz more weatherproof against geopolitical and macroeconomic headwinds, the company continues to transform at full speed towards an all-electric future. For example: in June, the Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX beat its own efficiency record and drove more than 1,200 kilometres on a single charge under real-world conditions. The EQS SUV was presented and the EQE was launched in the market. And that’s after Mercedes-Benz, in consultation with its employee representatives, recalibrated its European production network for passenger cars to manufacture its reshaped product portfolio focused on luxury electric vehicles.

Mercedes-Benz Group* Q2-2022 Q2-2021 Change 22/21 YTD2022 YTD2021 Change 22/21 Revenue** 36,440 34,124 +7% 71,298 67,006 +6% EBIT** 4,622 4,374 +6% 9,851 9,075 +9% EBIT adjusted** 4,939 4,561 +8% 10,240 9,005 +14% Net profit/loss** 3,198 3,139 +2% 6,784 6,609 +3% Free cash flow (industrial business)** 1,417 2,161 -34% 2,633 3,458 -24% Free cash flow (industrial business) adjusted** 2,069 2,483 -17% 3,279 4,988 -34% Earnings per share (EPS) in EUR 2.91 2.84 +2% 6.17 6.02 +2% * from continuing operations ** in millions of €

Investments, free cash flow, liquidity

The free cash flow of the industrial business in the second quarter amounted to €1.4 billion

(Q2 2021: €2.2 billion), as semiconductor bottlenecks and supply-chain disruptions led to a build-up of unfinished stock. The adjusted free cash flow of the industrial business was €2.1 billion

(Q2 2021: €2.5 billion). The net liquidity of the industrial business as of June 30 amounted to €19.1 billion

(end of 2021: €21.0 billion).

The Group’s investments into property, plant and equipment amounted to €0.8 billion in the second quarter of 2022 (Q2 2021: €1.0 billion).

Mercedes-Benz Cars invested €0.7 billion in property, plant and equipment (Q2 2021: €0.9 billion) and Mercedes-Benz Vans invested €0.03 billion (Q2 2021: €0.03 billion).

At group level, research and development expenditure in the second quarter amounted to €2.2 billion

(Q2 2021: €2.4 billion).

Divisional results

Mercedes-Benz Cars

Mercedes-Benz Cars sales amounted to 487,100 vehicles in the second quarter (Q2 2021: 521,200). Net pricing improved and the product mix remained favourable, helping to lift revenue by 8%, the adjusted EBIT by 20%, and the adjusted Return on Sales to 14.2%, despite a 7% drop in sales. Strong demand could not be fulfilled due to semiconductor and logistical challenges, causing unit sales in the Top-End Luxury segment to slightly decrease to 75,500 vehicles (Q2 2021: 77,900). Mercedes-Maybach posted a record quarter and S-Class sales remained very strong. Unit sales of Core Luxury vehicles exceeded those of the prior-year quarter and reached 272,600 vehicles (Q2 2021: 266,200) while 139,100 vehicles (Q2 2021: 177,100) from the Entry Luxury segment were sold during the same period. For Mercedes-Benz, the switch to electric vehicles in this segment is gathering pace, with electrified Mercedes-Benz Passenger Cars (BEV and PHEV excl. smart) amounting to 57.600 vehicles in Q2 (+16%). Fully electric vehicle sales without smart more than doubled to 25.200 (+134%).

Mercedes-Benz Cars Q2-2022 Q2-2021 Change 22/21 YTD2022 YTD2021 Change 22/21 Sales in units 487,100 521,200 -7% 974,100 1,060,100 -8% – thereof xEV 63,600 59,400 +7% 137,600 121,700 +13% – thereof BEV 31,300 20,700 +51% 58,600 39,100 +50% Revenue* 26,999 24,974 +8% 52,835 48,898 +8% EBIT* 3,792 3,021 +26% 8,063 6,811 +18% EBIT adjusted* 3,833 3,201 +20% 8,076 6,716 +20% Return on Sales (RoS) in % 14.0 12.1 +1.9%pts 15.3 13.9 +1.4%pts Return on Sales (RoS) adjusted in % 14.2 12.8 +1.4%pts 15.3 13.7 +1.6%pts Cash Flow Before Interest and Tax (CFBIT)* 2,393 2,290 +4% 4,240 4,558 -7% Cash Flow Before Interest and Tax (CFBIT) adjusted* 2,948 2,495 +18% 4,628 5,442 -15% Cash Conversion Rate adjusted 0.8 0.8 – 0.6 0.8 – * in millions of €

Mercedes-Benz Vans

At Mercedes-Benz Vans, second-quarter unit sales remained close to prior-year levels with 100,100 vehicles worldwide (Q2 2021: 98,400). Sales in the commercial sector rose slightly to 83,000 units while the private vans with 17,200 unit sales, remained at the prior–year level. Adjusted EBIT reached €0.4 billion (Q2 2021: €0.4 billion) thanks to strongly improved net pricing, which helped to partially offset higher raw material prices and production inefficiencies, caused mainly by semiconductor shortages. However, customer demand for electric vans, especially in the commercial sector, rose by 84% to 3,500 units driven by the eSprinter and eVito. Mercedes-Benz Vans significantly strengthened its small van portfolio with the start of customer deliveries of the new T-Class in Q2, resulting in sales of 912 units and with the new Citan, available since last year.

Mercedes-Benz Vans Q2-2022 Q2-2021 Change 22/21 YTD2022 YTD2021 Change 22/21 Sales in units 100,100 98,400 +2% 188,600 186,800 +1% Revenue* 4,107 3,669 +12% 7,794 7,067 +10% EBIT* 382 432 -12% 730 722 +1% EBIT adjusted* 414 418 -1% 880 746 +18% Return on Sales (RoS) in % 9.3 11.8 -2.5%pts 9.4 10.2 -0,8%pts Return on Sales (RoS) adjusted in % 10.1 11.4 -1,3%pts 11.3 10.6 +0.7%pts Cash Flow Before Interest and Tax (CFBIT)* 254 201 +26% 632 -95 – Cash Flow Before Interest and Tax (CFBIT) adjusted* 333 299 +11% 770 485 +59% Cash Conversion Rate adjusted 0.8 0.7 – 0.9 0.7 – * in millions of €

Mercedes-Benz Mobility

In the second quarter of 2022, Mercedes-Benz Mobility reached an adjusted Return on Equity (RoE) of 17.1% despite a weakening economic environment. The new business of Mercedes-Benz Mobility declined by 18% to €14.1 billion due to the impact of supply bottlenecks and the slightly decreased proportion of leased and financed vehicles in Group unit sales. Also, the prior-year figures still included the Daimler commercial vehicle business that has since been spun off and hived down. Total portfolio as of June 30 slightly increased to €135.0 billion compared to year-end 2021. Adjusted EBIT decreased to €0.6 billion driven by increased credit risk provisions due to the weaker macroeconomic outlook and by the lower volume.

Mercedes-Benz Mobility Q1-2022 Q1-2021 Change 22/21 YTD2022 YTD2021 Change 22/21 Revenue* 6,715 6,874 -2% 13,497 13,840 -2% New business* 14,115 17,191 -18% 28,655 33,955 -16% Contract volume (June, 30)* 134,986 150,596 -10% 134,986 133,687** +1% EBIT* 624 924 -32% 1,357 1,668 -19% EBIT adjusted* 624 930 -33% 1,357 1,621 -16% Return on Equity (RoE) in % 17.1 23.9 -6.8%pts 18.6 22.1 -3.5%pts Return on Equity (RoE) adjusted in % 17.1 24.0 -6.9%pts 18.6 21.4 -2.8%pts * in millions of €

** Year-end figure 2021

Outlook

The geopolitical and macroeconomic conditions continue to be characterised by an exceptional degree of uncertainty, including the war in Ukraine, its impacts on supply chains, and the development of prices for raw materials and energy. Further effects due to the rapidly changing situation in Russia and Ukraine are not currently known but could possibly have substantial negative consequences for business activities, should it escalate beyond its current state.

In addition, the continued very high inflationary pressure for consumers and companies and the associated central bank increases in interest rates as well as ongoing bottlenecks in global supply chains make the outlook more difficult. Not least the further course of the pandemic, in particular in China, holds uncertainties for the expected development of the market.

Despite the macro risks, Mercedes-Benz continues to see healthy and high quality demand for its products for the second half of the year, in all core markets. Order books are solid and healthy demand is driven by a strong product portfolio which is further developing during the course of the year. Demand is seen remaining higher than supply.

Mercedes-Benz Cars

Mercedes-Benz Cars continues to expect a slight sales increase. Pricing and mix are expected to remain on a high level, with top-end vehicle sales growth seen at more than 10% year-on-year.

Between January and June, Mercedes-Benz Cars achieved an adjusted Return on Sales of around 15%. For the second half of the year, it is the ambition of the company to continue with this run rate, using the levers at its disposal on top-line and cost. However, material costs, higher research and development expenses and effects from the used car business are assumed to result in a negative effect of around 2 RoS points versus the H1 run rate, in the second half of 2022. Taking into account further potential market environment headwinds related to macro uncertainties, the company’s guidance for adjusted RoS for Mercedes-Benz Cars for the full-year is now at 12%-14%, rather than the 11.5% and 13% seen earlier. The target is to continue to compensate such risks through net pricing.

The cash conversion rate for Cars remains unchanged at between 0.8 to 1.0. Research and development spending is now expected to be “significantly above” the prior-year level, mainly due to the development of the MMA and AMG.EA platforms. Investments in property, plants & equipment are now expected to be “significantly below” the prior-year level, rather than “at the prior-year level.”

Mercedes-Benz Vans

Sales are expected to remain “slightly above” the 2021 level and the adjusted Return on Sales is expected to remain at 8% to 10%. Investments in property, plants and equipment and research and development are expected to remain “significantly above” prior-year levels due to spending to upgrade existing combustion engine platforms and to develop the electric VAN.EA platform.

Mercedes-Benz Mobility

The adjusted Return on Equity is seen in the range of 16% to 18%. Negative effects on EBIT are expected due to higher refinancing costs and lower contract volumes. Furthermore, the cost of credit risk is expected to trend towards its long-term average level.

Mercedes-Benz Group

Revenue this year is now seen “significantly above” the 2021 level, up from a previously expected “slightly above.” EBIT is now seen “slightly above” the prior-year level, rather than “at the prior-year level.” Free cash flow from the industrial business is now expected to be “at the prior-year level”, from a previously expected “slightly below” the 2021 level.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz