Mercedes-Benz: The new A-Class can be ordered now

Prices for the new A‑Class start at 30,231.95 euros[1]for the A 200 with 120 kW (163 hp) and a manual transmission (combined fuel consumption 5.8 l/100 km, combined CO2emissions 133 g/km[2]). Allowing for equipment, it therefore remains at the level of its predecessor. The market launch begins in May.
Prices for the new Mercedes-Benz A-Class:
|A 200
|A 200
|A 250
|A 180 d
|Transmission
|6-speed manual transmission
|7G-DCT
|7G-DCT
|7G-DCT
|Displacement (cc)
|1332
|1332
|1991
|1461
|Power output (kW/hp)
|120/163
|120/163
|165/224
|85/116
|at rpm
|5500
|5500
|5500
|4000
|Peak torque (Nm)
|250
|250
|350
|260
|at rpm
|1620
|1620
|1800
|1750-2500
|Combined fuel consumption (l/100 km)2
|6.3-5.8
|5.6-5.2
|6.5-6.2
|4.5-4.1
|Combined CO2emissions (g/km)2
|144-133
|128-120
|149-141
|118-108
|Acceleration
0-100 km/h (s)
|8.2
|8.0
|6.2
|10.5
|Top speed (km/h)
|225
|225
|250
|202
|Price from
(euros)1
|30,231.95
|32,326.35
|36,461.60
|31,398.15
[1] All prices shown in this press information: MSRP for Germany including 19% VAT
[2] The stated figures were determined in accordance with the prescribed measuring method. These are “NEFZ CO2 figures acc. to the Art. 2 No. 1 Implementing Regulation (EU) 2017/1153. The fuel consumption figures were calculated based on these figures.
