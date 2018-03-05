Mercedes-Benz: The new A-Class can be ordered now

Prices for the new A‑Class start at 30,231.95 euros[1]for the A 200 with 120 kW (163 hp) and a manual transmission (combined fuel consumption 5.8 l/100 km, combined CO 2 emissions 133 g/km[2]). Allowing for equipment, it therefore remains at the level of its predecessor. The market launch begins in May.

Prices for the new Mercedes-Benz A-Class:

A 200 A 200 A 250 A 180 d Transmission 6-speed manual transmission 7G-DCT 7G-DCT 7G-DCT Displacement (cc) 1332 1332 1991 1461 Power output (kW/hp) 120/163 120/163 165/224 85/116 at rpm 5500 5500 5500 4000 Peak torque (Nm) 250 250 350 260 at rpm 1620 1620 1800 1750-2500 Combined fuel consumption (l/100 km)2 6.3-5.8 5.6-5.2 6.5-6.2 4.5-4.1 Combined CO 2 emissions (g/km)2 144-133 128-120 149-141 118-108 Acceleration 0-100 km/h (s) 8.2 8.0 6.2 10.5 Top speed (km/h) 225 225 250 202 Price from (euros)1 30,231.95 32,326.35 36,461.60 31,398.15

[1] All prices shown in this press information: MSRP for Germany including 19% VAT

[2] The stated figures were determined in accordance with the prescribed measuring method. These are “NEFZ CO 2 figures acc. to the Art. 2 No. 1 Implementing Regulation (EU) 2017/1153. The fuel consumption figures were calculated based on these figures.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.