Mercedes-Benz Group sales rise to 2,491,600 cars and vans in 2023

Mercedes-Benz Group sold 2,491,600 vehicles in 2023 (+1.5%), despite supply-chain constraints and thanks to its focus on desirable cars and vans as well as on the electrification of its fleet.
“Sales in 2023 show that Top-End Vehicles including Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class and Mercedes-AMG delivered their best-ever performance. Electric vehicle sales continue to rise and particularly the new E-Class is being well received. Mercedes-Benz Vans also had their most successful sales so far. This year we will maintain our product momentum especially thanks to the electric G-Class, the Mercedes-AMG GT Coupé and our new eSprinter.”
Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG.
Mercedes-Benz Cars
Mercedes-Benz Cars sold 2,043,800 units in 2023 as demand for superior products resulted in a rise of Mercedes-Maybach (+19%), G-Class (+11%) and Mercedes-AMG (+4%) to 328,200 Top-End Vehicles last year. An additional 60,000 V-class and EQV models were sold in 2023. In Q4 sales of Mercedes-Benz Cars reached 514,000 units, despite constrained product availability and included a 17% rise in Top-End Vehicles quarter-on-quarter.
Mercedes-Maybach sold 19% more vehicles in 2023, boosted by strong sales of the Mercedes-Maybach GLS and S-Class versions in all key regions. In Q4 Mercedes-Maybach launched its all-electric EQS SUV[1] version in the U.S. market, ahead of its broader roll-out to other key regions in 2024. The rise in Mercedes-AMG sales (+4%) in 2023 included a 76% rise in high-performance battery electric vehicles.
Sales of the G-Class remained strong and once again increased by 11% in 2023 ahead of the introduction of the electric G this year. The S-Class remains the undisputed leader in its segment, retaining its market share with around 50% in all key regions.
Full-year sales in the Core segment reached 1,096,800 units (-2%) in 2023 mainly due to supplier bottlenecks and the model changeover to the new E-Class, which was introduced in China in December. Availability of the new GLC and E-Class was constrained in many markets due to a shortage of 48-Volt systems. The C-Class saw sales rise by 10% in 2023.
Entry segment sales reached 618,800 units (+4%) in 2023 driven by the strong demand of the EQA (+57%) and EQB (+109%).
Fully electric Mercedes-Benz passenger car sales rose by 73% during the year, to 222,600 units, equivalent to 11% of overall sales and 19% including plug-in hybrids. Sales of the EQE Sedan surged by 120% globally and BEV sales in the U.S. market more than doubled (+167%) driven by the new EQE SUV.
“We achieved our sales target in 2023 thanks to the unbroken trust of our customers in our products and brand. We will continue our strong teamwork in 2024 to deliver what Mercedes-Benz stands for: Superior product substance and quality to create customer satisfaction. Our customers can look forward to digital innovations such as the MBUX Virtual Assistant shown at the CES, further market launches of the new E-Class and the much-anticipated electric G.”
Britta Seeger, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, responsible for Mercedes-Benz Cars
Marketing and Sales
|Sales overview
|Q4 2023
|Q4 2022
|Change
|FY 2023
|FY 2022
|Change
|Mercedes-Benz Group
|638,300
|658,900
|-3%
|2,491,600
|2,456,000
|+1.5%
|Mercedes-Benz Cars
|514,000
|536,200
|-4%
|2,043,800
|2,040,700
|+0%
|– thereof Mercedes-Benz BEVs
|66,200
|53,500
|+24%
|240,600
|149,200
|+61%
|– thereof Mercedes-Benz P.C. BEVs
|62,300
|47,100
|+32%
|222,600
|128,700
|+73%
|– thereof smart fortwo/forfour BEVs
|3,900
|6,400
|-39%
|18,100
|20,500
|-12%
|Mercedes-Benz Cars sales by segments*
|Top-End
|81,800
|95,800
|-15%
|328,200
|328,200
|+0%
|Core
|281,500
|270,600
|+4%
|1,096,800
|1,116,600
|-2%
|Entry
|150,800
|169,800
|-11%
|618,700
|595,900
|+4%
|Mercedes-Benz Cars sales by regions and markets
|Europe**
|174,200
|171,500
|+2%
|659,400
|618,900
|+7%
|– thereof Germany
|61,400
|69,600
|-12%
|234,300
|215,600
|+9%
|Asia
|227,500
|254,000
|-10%
|963,800
|988,200
|-2%
|– thereof China
|166,700
|180,500
|-8%
|737,200
|753,900
|-2%
|North America***
|90,700
|87,500
|+4%
|339,500
|344,200
|-1%
|– thereof U.S.
|81,300
|77,800
|+4%
|298,000
|300,800
|-1%
|Rest of World
|21,700
|23,100
|-6%
|81,100
|89,400
|-9%
*Top-End: Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class, S-Class, GLS, EQS and EQS SUV
*Core: All derivatives from C- and E-Class, incl. EQC, EQE and EQE SUV
*Entry: All derivatives from A- and B-Class incl. EQA, EQB and smart
** Europe: European Union, United Kingdom, Switzerland and Norway
*** North America: USA, Canada and Mexico
All figures rounded.
Preliminary figures subject to change pending final reports.
Starting from Q1 2023 the sales figures communicated correspond to group sales consistent with financial reporting and the Mercedes-Benz Group outlook.
[1] provisional figures: combined power consumption: 24.4-22.5 kWh/100 km; CO₂ emissions: 0 g/km
Mercedes-Benz Vans
Worldwide sales of Mercedes-Benz Vans increased in 2023 by 8% to 447,800 units, which is the best-ever sales result yet. In the strategically important markets Europe and North America, sales grew by 8% to 279,400 units and 13% to 86,400 units respectively. In the United States, sales grew by 13% to an annual sales record of 75,100 units, making the strategically important US the 2nd largest van market worldwide.
Despite the challenging environment, Mercedes-Benz Vans remain in high demand. With total sales of 237,400 large, 178,900 mid-size and 31,500 small vans, Mercedes-Benz Vans achieved its best annual result to date in each segment. With around 22,700 eVans, sales of electric vans increased by 51% in 2023. Especially the demand for commercial vans has developed very strongly, with commercial van sales up by 9% to a total of 380,400 units sold. In the private segment, with 67,400 units sold (-1%), sales remained on a similar level as previous year, especially due to the upcoming model change of the mid-size vans in 2024.
“In 2023, Mercedes-Benz Vans once again focused on quality sales growth and on strengthening our position in electric mobility. We were able to increase sales and thus reached our best full-year result so far with 448,000 units sold worldwide and electric van sales up more than 50%. This growth was especially driven by the commercial segments, representing approximately 85% of the overall sales. Looking ahead into 2024, especially with the market launch of our new mid-size vans and the new eSprinter, we are targeting another successful year for the van division.”
Klaus Rehkugler, Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans Sales & Marketing
|Sales overview
|Q4 2023
|Q4 2022
|Change
|FY 2023
|FY 2022
|Change
|Mercedes-Benz Vans*
|124,300
|122,700
|+1%
|447,800
|415,300
|+8%
|– thereof private mid-size vans
|15,500
|16,600
|-7%
|60,000
|63,700
|-6%
|– thereof private small vans
|2,300
|1,500
|+49%
|7,400
|4,000
|+84%
|– thereof commercial large vans
|66,200
|67,200
|-2%
|237,400
|217,400
|+9%
|– thereof commercial mid-size vans
|33,900
|30,800
|+10%
|118,900
|111,800
|+6%
|– thereof commercial small vans
|6,500
|6,700
|-3%
|24,100
|18,500
|+31%
|– thereof eVans
|7,700
|4,700
|+63%
|22,700
|15,000
|+51%
|Mercedes-Benz Vans sales by regions and markets
|Europe**
|81,700
|83,200
|-2%
|279,400
|259,400
|+8%
|– thereof Germany
|33,900
|40,800
|-17%
|114,000
|113,200
|+1%
|Asia
|10,000
|9,200
|+8%
|42,400
|42,500
|0%
|– thereof China
|7,700
|6,700
|+15%
|33,400
|34,200
|-2%
|North America***
|22,100
|19,500
|+14%
|86,400
|76,700
|+13%
|– thereof U.S.
|19,100
|16,700
|+14%
|75,100
|66,400
|+13%
|Rest of World
|10,500
|10,800
|-3%
|39,600
|36,900
|+7%
All figures rounded.
*Private vans: mid-size vans include V-Class and EQV, small vans include T-Class and EQT (combined power consumption (WLTP):
20.7 – 19.3 kWh/100 km; combined CO₂ emissions (WLTP): 0 g/km. Power consumption was determined on the basis of Regulation 2017/1151/EU.)
*Commercial vans: large vans include (e)Sprinter, mid-size vans include (e)Vito, small vans include (e)Citan
** Europe: European Union, United Kingdom, Switzerland and Norway
*** North America: USA, Canada and Mexico
Preliminary figures subject to change pending final reports.
Starting from Q1 2023 the sales figures communicated correspond to group sales consistent with financial reporting and the Mercedes-Benz Group outlook.
