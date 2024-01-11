Mercedes-Benz Group sales rise to 2,491,600 cars and vans in 2023

Mercedes-Benz Group Cars and Vans sales increase 1.5% to 2,491,600 in 2023

Mercedes-Benz Group sold 2,491,600 vehicles in 2023 (+1.5%), despite supply-chain constraints and thanks to its focus on desirable cars and vans as well as on the electrification of its fleet.

“Sales in 2023 show that Top-End Vehicles including Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class and Mercedes-AMG delivered their best-ever performance. Electric vehicle sales continue to rise and particularly the new E-Class is being well received. Mercedes-Benz Vans also had their most successful sales so far. This year we will maintain our product momentum especially thanks to the electric G-Class, the Mercedes-AMG GT Coupé and our new eSprinter.” Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

Mercedes-Benz Cars

Mercedes-Benz Cars sold 2,043,800 units in 2023 as demand for superior products resulted in a rise of Mercedes-Maybach (+19%), G-Class (+11%) and Mercedes-AMG (+4%) to 328,200 Top-End Vehicles last year. An additional 60,000 V-class and EQV models were sold in 2023. In Q4 sales of Mercedes-Benz Cars reached 514,000 units, despite constrained product availability and included a 17% rise in Top-End Vehicles quarter-on-quarter.

Mercedes-Maybach sold 19% more vehicles in 2023, boosted by strong sales of the Mercedes-Maybach GLS and S-Class versions in all key regions. In Q4 Mercedes-Maybach launched its all-electric EQS SUV[1] version in the U.S. market, ahead of its broader roll-out to other key regions in 2024. The rise in Mercedes-AMG sales (+4%) in 2023 included a 76% rise in high-performance battery electric vehicles.

Sales of the G-Class remained strong and once again increased by 11% in 2023 ahead of the introduction of the electric G this year. The S-Class remains the undisputed leader in its segment, retaining its market share with around 50% in all key regions.

Full-year sales in the Core segment reached 1,096,800 units (-2%) in 2023 mainly due to supplier bottlenecks and the model changeover to the new E-Class, which was introduced in China in December. Availability of the new GLC and E-Class was constrained in many markets due to a shortage of 48-Volt systems. The C-Class saw sales rise by 10% in 2023.

Entry segment sales reached 618,800 units (+4%) in 2023 driven by the strong demand of the EQA (+57%) and EQB (+109%).

Fully electric Mercedes-Benz passenger car sales rose by 73% during the year, to 222,600 units, equivalent to 11% of overall sales and 19% including plug-in hybrids. Sales of the EQE Sedan surged by 120% globally and BEV sales in the U.S. market more than doubled (+167%) driven by the new EQE SUV.

“We achieved our sales target in 2023 thanks to the unbroken trust of our customers in our products and brand. We will continue our strong teamwork in 2024 to deliver what Mercedes-Benz stands for: Superior product substance and quality to create customer satisfaction. Our customers can look forward to digital innovations such as the MBUX Virtual Assistant shown at the CES, further market launches of the new E-Class and the much-anticipated electric G.” Britta Seeger, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, responsible for Mercedes-Benz Cars

Marketing and Sales

Sales overview Q4 2023 Q4 2022 Change FY 2023 FY 2022 Change Mercedes-Benz Group 638,300 658,900 -3% 2,491,600 2,456,000 +1.5% Mercedes-Benz Cars 514,000 536,200 -4% 2,043,800 2,040,700 +0% – thereof Mercedes-Benz BEVs 66,200 53,500 +24% 240,600 149,200 +61% – thereof Mercedes-Benz P.C. BEVs 62,300 47,100 +32% 222,600 128,700 +73% – thereof smart fortwo/forfour BEVs 3,900 6,400 -39% 18,100 20,500 -12% Mercedes-Benz Cars sales by segments* Top-End 81,800 95,800 -15% 328,200 328,200 +0% Core 281,500 270,600 +4% 1,096,800 1,116,600 -2% Entry 150,800 169,800 -11% 618,700 595,900 +4% Mercedes-Benz Cars sales by regions and markets Europe** 174,200 171,500 +2% 659,400 618,900 +7% – thereof Germany 61,400 69,600 -12% 234,300 215,600 +9% Asia 227,500 254,000 -10% 963,800 988,200 -2% – thereof China 166,700 180,500 -8% 737,200 753,900 -2% North America*** 90,700 87,500 +4% 339,500 344,200 -1% – thereof U.S. 81,300 77,800 +4% 298,000 300,800 -1% Rest of World 21,700 23,100 -6% 81,100 89,400 -9%

*Top-End: Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class, S-Class, GLS, EQS and EQS SUV

*Core: All derivatives from C- and E-Class, incl. EQC, EQE and EQE SUV

*Entry: All derivatives from A- and B-Class incl. EQA, EQB and smart

** Europe: European Union, United Kingdom, Switzerland and Norway

*** North America: USA, Canada and Mexico

All figures rounded.

Preliminary figures subject to change pending final reports.

Starting from Q1 2023 the sales figures communicated correspond to group sales consistent with financial reporting and the Mercedes-Benz Group outlook.

[1] provisional figures: combined power consumption: 24.4-22.5 kWh/100 km; CO₂ emissions: 0 g/km

Mercedes-Benz Vans

Worldwide sales of Mercedes-Benz Vans increased in 2023 by 8% to 447,800 units, which is the best-ever sales result yet. In the strategically important markets Europe and North America, sales grew by 8% to 279,400 units and 13% to 86,400 units respectively. In the United States, sales grew by 13% to an annual sales record of 75,100 units, making the strategically important US the 2nd largest van market worldwide.

Despite the challenging environment, Mercedes-Benz Vans remain in high demand. With total sales of 237,400 large, 178,900 mid-size and 31,500 small vans, Mercedes-Benz Vans achieved its best annual result to date in each segment. With around 22,700 eVans, sales of electric vans increased by 51% in 2023. Especially the demand for commercial vans has developed very strongly, with commercial van sales up by 9% to a total of 380,400 units sold. In the private segment, with 67,400 units sold (-1%), sales remained on a similar level as previous year, especially due to the upcoming model change of the mid-size vans in 2024.

“In 2023, Mercedes-Benz Vans once again focused on quality sales growth and on strengthening our position in electric mobility. We were able to increase sales and thus reached our best full-year result so far with 448,000 units sold worldwide and electric van sales up more than 50%. This growth was especially driven by the commercial segments, representing approximately 85% of the overall sales. Looking ahead into 2024, especially with the market launch of our new mid-size vans and the new eSprinter, we are targeting another successful year for the van division.” Klaus Rehkugler, Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans Sales & Marketing

Sales overview Q4 2023 Q4 2022 Change FY 2023 FY 2022 Change Mercedes-Benz Vans* 124,300 122,700 +1% 447,800 415,300 +8% – thereof private mid-size vans 15,500 16,600 -7% 60,000 63,700 -6% – thereof private small vans 2,300 1,500 +49% 7,400 4,000 +84% – thereof commercial large vans 66,200 67,200 -2% 237,400 217,400 +9% – thereof commercial mid-size vans 33,900 30,800 +10% 118,900 111,800 +6% – thereof commercial small vans 6,500 6,700 -3% 24,100 18,500 +31% – thereof eVans 7,700 4,700 +63% 22,700 15,000 +51% Mercedes-Benz Vans sales by regions and markets Europe** 81,700 83,200 -2% 279,400 259,400 +8% – thereof Germany 33,900 40,800 -17% 114,000 113,200 +1% Asia 10,000 9,200 +8% 42,400 42,500 0% – thereof China 7,700 6,700 +15% 33,400 34,200 -2% North America*** 22,100 19,500 +14% 86,400 76,700 +13% – thereof U.S. 19,100 16,700 +14% 75,100 66,400 +13% Rest of World 10,500 10,800 -3% 39,600 36,900 +7%

All figures rounded.

*Private vans: mid-size vans include V-Class and EQV, small vans include T-Class and EQT (combined power consumption (WLTP):

20.7 – 19.3 kWh/100 km; combined CO₂ emissions (WLTP): 0 g/km. Power consumption was determined on the basis of Regulation 2017/1151/EU.)

*Commercial vans: large vans include (e)Sprinter, mid-size vans include (e)Vito, small vans include (e)Citan

** Europe: European Union, United Kingdom, Switzerland and Norway

*** North America: USA, Canada and Mexico

Preliminary figures subject to change pending final reports.

Starting from Q1 2023 the sales figures communicated correspond to group sales consistent with financial reporting and the Mercedes-Benz Group outlook.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz