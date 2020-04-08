Mercedes-Benz delivers approximately 477,400 cars worldwide in Q1

Daimler AG is supporting the measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic and is following the directives and recommendations of international, national and local authorities. Accordingly, Mercedes-Benz continues to ensure that its customers worldwide receive important services and emergency services. A key role is played by the Global Logistics Center in Germersheim, which is responsible for the rapid delivery of parts to service centres around the world. The health and safety of its customers and employees have top priority. Appropriate precautions to prevent infection have been taken wherever work is taking place.

“The repercussions of the coronavirus affect us all and will continue to stay with us in the coming weeks. We took measures to protect our customers and employees at an early stage. Together with our global retail partners, we have further strengthened our online activities. Through our digital platforms, we are always available for our customers, especially in the current situation. We have not lost sight of our goals and are continuing to work on future planning and strategic projects so that we can quickly get back on track after the crisis,” stated Britta Seeger, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG responsible for Marketing and Sales. “In China and South Korea, our dealerships are fully open and we see a significant increase in demand there. That gives us confidence.”

Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans unit sales

After a good start to the year in January, Mercedes-Benz ended the first quarter with worldwide retail unit sales of 477,378 cars (-14.9%). For the smart brand, the phase-out of predecessor models and the switch to solely battery-electric driving had a strong impact on sales during the same period: Worldwide, 5,863 units of the smart brand were handed over to customers (-78.3%). Commercial vans unit sales (Citan, Vito and Sprinter) were also good in January and a total of 64,588 units were delivered in the first quarter (-14.9%).

Mercedes-Benz passenger cars and vans started the year with a significant increase in global deliveries. The Mercedes-Benz products were very popular. The pandemic developments in Europe and USA and the consequences of the temporary closures of retail businesses in those markets had a significant impact on unit sales in March. Despite the challenging conditions, the Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans divisions sold a total of 547,829 units in the first quarter.

“The year 2020 started well and we were able to increase sales of our core model series especially in January. The impact of the corona crisis seriously weakened our unit sales already in March, and we therefore did not achieve our target numbers in the first quarter. Nonetheless, we achieved a very good result, especially in Germany. Customer feedback has been positive, and we are seeing right now the contribution our products make in our everyday lives – be it as ambulances, in service to the police or to delivery services and craftsmen. We will stay consistent on our course with regards to electric mobility and other future planning,” said Marcus Breitschwerdt, Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans.

SOURCE: Daimler