Mercedes-Benz Cars UK at the 25th Goodwood Festival Of Speed

Mercedes-Benz Cars is celebrating the 25th Goodwood Festival of Speed with a display of its newest models, including the latest from Mercedes-AMG.

Festival-goers will get to see the UK dynamic debut of the new Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4-door Coupé when it’s driven up the Hill by Adam Christodoulou. Adam started racing with Mercedes-AMG in 2015 and has secured several overall wins since, including at the notorious Nürburgring 24-hour race in 2016.

On Sunday, F1 star, Valtteri Bottas, will wow the crowds when he takes the 2016 Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport F1 W07 Hybrid up Goodwood Hill. George Russell – one of the official test drivers for Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport – will drive the car on Saturday.

The range-topping AMG GT R and powerful new AMG S 63 Cabriolet will take to the famous Hill, and the new AMG G 63 will also make its public UK debut.

Visitors to the Mercedes-Benz stand can see the highly-anticipated Mercedes-AMG Project ONE hypercar which was first seen at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 2017. The all-new A-Class will also be on the stand, and customers will have the opportunity to experience the car’s latest features including ‘Hey Mercedes’ and the MBUX infotainment system. The C-Class and mighty new AMG GLC 63 will also be on the stand for visitors to explore.

Mercedes-Benz owners will be able to access the exclusive Mercedes me grandstand, which offers refreshments and a great view of the Goodwood Hill, simply by showing their Mercedes-Benz or smart key. Owners will also get to discover more about the benefits of Mercedes me connect and the free-of-charge Mercedes me Adapter, which provides connectivity between vehicle and an enabled smartphone.

The Mercedes-Benz Classic team will be represented by the iconic 300 SLR race car from 1955 – designed by Rudolf Uhlenhaut; and the 1998 CLK LM. The company’s long and varied history in motorsport will also be shown off with race cars dating from 1934 to 1954 – known as the ‘Silver Arrows’.

The star of the show is the T80 – which is a staggering eight metres long and three metres wide. It’s a one-off racer from 1939, designed to set the new world land speed record. It features a huge 44.5 litre V12 engine, capable of producing up to 3000 hp.

The organisers are expecting to welcome over 150,000 guests from all over the world. This year the festival runs from 12 – 15 July.

