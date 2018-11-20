Mercedes-Benz Cars at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show: Witness the world premieres of the new Mercedes-AMG sports cars online at Mercedes me media

The world premieres of the Mercedes-AMG GTR PRO (combined fuel consumption: 12.4 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 284 g/km) [i] and the updated Mercedes-AMG GT model series at the Auto Show in Los Angeles (28 November to 9 December) can once again be witnessed live by on-demand video throughout the world this year. To this end the press conference and an exclusive presentation of the new AMG GT R PRO with AMG’s CEO Tobias Moers will go online on the Mercedes me media website at media.mercedes-benz.com/laas online. The content will become available on 29 November 2018, from 03.00 CET. At the same time both will also be available in the Mercedes me media App, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Play Store. This means that the event can be followed in all time zones via a recording from different camera angles and a transcript of the speech. The media presentation also includes a special with a wealth of additional information and extensive photo and video material, which becomes available from 20 November and will be continuously expanded until the show ends.

The limited-edition special AMG GT R PRO model was modified in numerous details to deliver even more racetrack performance. This incorporated the findings from our successful Customer Racing activities with AMG GT3 and AMG GT4 racing cars. The update of the AMG GT series includes modifications to the exterior and interior that emphasise the close relationship to the 4-door AMG GT Coupé.

The new Mercedes-Benz GLE will celebrate its public premiere in the USA. With its innovative 48 V suspension and the fully variable MATIC all-wheel drive available for the first time (from six cylinder variants upwards), it is as comfortable as a luxury saloon on the road and more assertive than ever when off-road.

The new A-Class is likewise entering the limelight of a US motor show for the first time, marking the entry of Mercedes-Benz of America into a new market segment.

Other highlights at the show include the Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Coupé and Cabriolet models (combined fuel consumption: 8.9-8.7 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 204-200 g/km), the CLS 53 4MATIC+ (combined fuel consumption: 8.9-8.7 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 203-200 g/km) and the G 63 (combined fuel consumption: 13.1 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 299 g/km).

Source: Mercedes Benz Cars