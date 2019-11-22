Mercedes-Benz Cars at Auto Guangzhou 2019: World premiere of the Mercedes-Maybach GLS

Auto Guangzhou 2019 started with a special highlight: on the eve of the show the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC (combined fuel consumption: 12.0-11.7 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 273-266 g/km)[1] celebrated its world premiere. The new vehicle from the luxury brand sets the highest standards of comfort in the SUV segment. To accompany their market launch in China, during the show the inventor of the automobile also presented the Mercedes-Benz GLB and GLS SUVs as well as the Mercedes-AMG A 35 L 4MATIC. Over and above this, the guests also experienced forward-looking new electric mobility product features with the China premiere of the Mercedes-Benz VISION EQS and the new model of the electric brand DENZA.

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC represents a new form of luxury in the SUV segment. It extends the portfolio of the Mercedes-Maybach brand by combining the body design and technical basis of the GLS with the luxury of a top-class saloon car. Its spacious interior with the highest-grade materials and extremely effective noise insulation creates a stylish, cocoon-like feel-good atmosphere. From their pleasantly elevated seating position, thanks to electrically operated roller sun blinds on the two rear side windows, the passengers can decide for themselves how much of their surroundings they want to see. The AIRMATIC suspension included as standard or the optional, fully-active suspension with E-ACTIVE BODY CONTROL effectively keep the road bumps at bay. For the first time there is a dedicated Maybach drive program that ensures even more comfort in the rear. Access and egress are also highly convenient: when the doors are opened, the vehicle is lowered slightly, and an illuminated running board quickly and silently emerges on the access or egress side.

“China is the biggest market worldwide for our ultimate luxury car brand Mercedes-Maybach”, says Hubertus Troska, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and responsible in this function for all China activities. “With the new Mercedes-Maybach GLS we bring a highly attractive new product to the top-end of the SUV market.”

Mercedes-Benz GLB and GLS with generous space and comfort

One month after Auto Guangzhou the new Mercedes-Benz GLB and the GLS are celebrating their market launch in China. With the presence of both SUVs at the show, Mercedes-Benz provided a look ahead to the sales premiere. The new GLB is the first compact vehicle from Mercedes-Benz to offer a third seat row on request with two additional individual seats, thus offering room for up to seven people. As the S-Class of SUVs, the new Mercedes-Benz GLS is the largest and most luxurious SUV from Mercedes-Benz. With the new GLS, Mercedes-Benz is continuing the outstanding success story of its largest SUV on the Chinese market.

SOURCE: Daimler