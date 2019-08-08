Mercedes-Benz Cars and Vans at the 2019 International Motor Show: on the way to an emission-free future

Mercedes-Benz’s appearance at the International Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt from September 10th to 22nd, 2019, will be dominated by sustainable solutions for the future of mobility. Ola Källenius, the new Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars, will give an outlook on the future of Mercedes-Benz.. Numerous world premieres underscore the claim of the inventor of the automobile to continue designing and offering intelligent mobility solutions. The Mercedes-Benz exhibition stand has been completely redesigned for this purpose and is even more conceptually oriented towards customers. On the evening before the first press day, invited journalists will receive an exclusive look at the innovations during “Meet Mercedes,” which includes an exciting workshop program.

The core topic at the IAA 2019 is the sustainable future of Mercedes-Benz, Ola Källenius will explain what this strategy looks like and what it has to do with universal human needs at the Mercedes-Benz press conference on September 10, starting at 9:20 a.m. The first appearance of the new Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars at one of the major global motor shows will be accompanied by a large number of new vehicles.

Exclusive preview at “Meet Mercedes”

The focus of the proven “Meet Mercedes” event format is on a tour of the exhibition along with five workshops covering a broad spectrum of topics relating to the product and brand philosophy of Mercedes-Benz Cars and Vans. Among other things, Britta Seeger, Member of the Board of Management, Mercedes-Benz Cars Marketing & Sales, will discuss the sales of the future and the newly developed booth concept. Another workshop will be held by Markus Schäfer, Member of the Board of Management, Group Research & Mercedes-Benz Cars Development, on the goals of the R&D division in a transforming industry. This will be held prior to the session of Sajjad Khan, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Cars, CASE, who will talk about the future of mobility and alignment with the CASE strategy. Renata Jungo Brüngger, Member of the Board of Management, Integrity and Legal Affairs, will then present the principles regarding the use of artificial intelligence at Daimler to the public for the first time. Jörg Burzer, member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Cars, Production and Supply Chain, will also talk about the future of production at Mercedes-Benz Cars and Vans.

World premieres: Innovative Show Car and new Plug-in Hybrid

A new show car will celebrate the world premiere of a vehicle that embodies the flexible, customer-oriented and sustainable vision of the Mercedes-Benz product and technology brand EQ. Also on show for the first time are new plug-in hybrid derivatives from Mercedes-Benz and the all-electric high-capacity sedan EQV. The GLB will also celebrate its trade fair premiere. smart, the pioneer in urban mobility, will be showing the model upgrades of its electric city cars for the first time in the metropolis on the Main river. As an introduction to the world of driving performance from Mercedes-AMG, the Affalterbach-based brand will present a variant of the compact SUV based on the GLB.

SOURCE: Daimler AG