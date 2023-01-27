McLaren Applied wins award for excellence in sustainability

McLaren Applied is pleased to announce that it has been selected as the winner of the CREST22 Business Awards in the ‘Smarter Transport’ category

McLaren Applied is pleased to announce that it has been selected as the winner of the CREST22 Business Awards in the ‘Smarter Transport’ category. The CREST Awards are Surrey’s only awards celebrating business sustainability by enterprise and organisations. Finalists were chosen from Surrey, where McLaren Applied employs hundreds of skilled engineers, manufacturing and support staff at three locations in Woking, including the McLaren Technology Centre (MTC) which houses its Production department.

The CREST22 panel selected McLaren Applied in recognition of its work in smarter transport and the successful research and release of products directly reducing carbon emissions in transport. In the automotive space, it produces the IPG5 800V Silicon Carbide Inverter, a solution for delivering the next generation of electric vehicles by enabling car makers to engineer faster charging and longer-range vehicles.

McLaren Applied has also revolutionised rail travel with its next-generation SENCITY® Rail Active rooftop antenna. It replaces heavy cabling with a single Ethernet cable for connecting the train to the network, creating savings in weight and materials and increasing passenger WiFi speed. And in heavy industry, McLaren Applied’s sophisticated data analytics platform, Fuel Analytics, is enabling the reduction of fuel consumption on mining sites by more than 7%.

“Whilst the business was born out of traditional motorsports, we’re fully committed to the net-zero carbon mindset and this is reflected in our innovative new products. We’re proud to see our world-leading solutions being recognised for the pioneering role they play in the transition to more efficient and lower carbon forms of transport.” – Samir Maha, Business Director, McLaren Applied.

The CREST22 Business Awards were held on 19 May 2022 at the WWF’s UK Headquarters Living Planet Centre in Woking. McLaren Applied would also like to extend its congratulations to all of the other winners on the night for their outstanding sustainability work across Surrey.

