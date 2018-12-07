MCAN receives $50,000 grant from FCA Foundation to increase enrollment of metro-Detroit students in college degree and career certificate programs

The Michigan College Access Network (MCAN) has received a $50,000 grant from the FCA Foundation, the charitable arm of North American automaker FCA US LLC, to increase the percentage of Detroiters with high quality degrees and certificates. The grant will support MCAN’s AdviseMI program, which helps low-income students, first-generation college-going students and students of color navigate the complex college exploration, admissions and financial aid process.

“This substantial investment in postsecondary attainment efforts by the FCA Foundation will increase our capacity to serve students in the Metropolitan Detroit area,” said Brandy Johnson, executive director and founder of the Michigan College Access Network.

AdviseMI provides critical college access resources to nearly 4,200 students and their families across the Metropolitan Detroit area (Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties). College advisers placed at 22 high-need schools by AdviseMI assist students and their families through a step-by-step process of applying for and enrolling in postsecondary education.

“We (FCA Foundation) believe that education is a cornerstone for empowering people and building strong, resilient communities,” said Christine Estereicher, FCA Foundation CEO and Director, State Affairs, Civic Engagement & External Affairs, FCA US LLC. “Working in partnership with MCAN and other community organizations, we can significantly impact the educational and career outcomes of this generation of students, as well as the next.”

AdviseMI advisers will increase college applications and financial aid application completions and postsecondary enrollment as leading indicators of increased persistence to, and completion of, high quality certificates and degrees. Over time, these efforts will help MCAN achieve its “Big Goal” — 60 percent of Michigan’s residents will have a postsecondary degree or credential by the year 2025.

SOURCE: FCA