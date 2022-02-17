Mazda promotes the use of next-generation biofuels in Endurance Race Series in Japan

Mazda to compete in Super Taikyu Series 2022 with Mazda2 Bio concept

The Mazda Motor Corporation will compete in the Japanese endurance event, the Super Taikyu Series 2022, with the Mazda2 Bio concept. By participating in the race series with a vehicle that runs on next-generation biodiesel fuel, Mazda shows its continued support for the use of next-generation biodiesel as an option to achieve carbon neutrality.

The Mazda2 Bio concept vehicle is equipped with a Skyactiv-D diesel engine and will be fueled with a 100 percent bio-derived next-generation biodiesel called Susteo developed by Euglena Co., Ltd. Mazda will also compete in the ST-5 class of the endurance race with a Mazda MX-5 powered by a Skyactiv-G gasoline engine from the third race of the season.

Last November, Mazda successfully participated in the Super Taikyu Race in Okayama (Japan) with a conventional diesel engine racecar (Skyactiv-D 1.5) that ran on 100% bio-based fuel made from used cooking oil and microalgae fats.

Mazda is following a comprehensive strategy called the multi-solution approach, which takes into account all available solutions to reach climate neutrality and to suit individual mobility needs as well as regional conditions. Mazda intends to expand its powertrain lineup by investing not only in conventional hybrids, diesel engine models, and EV models but also plug-in hybrid models while promoting at the same time initiatives in renewable fuels such as 100% bio-based fuels.

Next-generation biodiesel fuels, which are made from sustainable raw materials such as microalgae fats and used cooking oil, do not compete with food crops, which has been an issue with existing biodiesel fuels. As these fuels can also be used as alternatives to diesel fuel in existing vehicles and equipment without any modification, no additional fuel supply infrastructure is required. Therefore, biodiesel fuels can be expected to play a prominent role as an excellent liquid fuel source in promoting carbon neutrality.

Mazda is a member of the Hiroshima “Your Green Fuel” Project, an initiative running in Hiroshima for popularizing and spreading the use of next-generation biofuels jointly run by the Hiroshima Council for Automotive Industry-Academia-Government Collaboration (Hirojiren)1 and Euglena Co., Ltd.2. The project aims to establish a model for revitalizing regional areas by retaining the entire value chain of carbon neutral fuels from the manufacture and supply of raw materials through to fuel use within the Hiroshima area.

1 Hirojiroen coordinates the overall demonstration project, promotes use of local resources as raw materials, promotes renewable energy-related projects in the region, and supplies fuels to companies and organizations that use biodiesel fuel for official vehicles and company cars. Biodiesel fuel is used in some public and company vehicles.

2 A bio-venture company that develops and sells foods and cosmetics that utilize microalgae Euglena, etc., researches biofuel production, and provides gene analysis services. It collaborates with Mazda through Hiroshima “Your Green Fuel” Project and will supply fuels to support Mazda’s participation in the upcoming Super Taikyu Race.

SOURCE: Mazda