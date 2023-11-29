Mazda production and sales results for October 2023

Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for October 2023

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for October 2023 are summarized below.

I. Production

BreakdownOctober 2023Jan – Oct 2023
UnitsYoY
Change (%)		UnitsYoY
Change (%)
Domestic productionPassenger Vehicles76,410+3.7698,897+15.7
Total76,410+3.7698,897+15.7
Overseas productionPassenger Vehicles41,868+10.0338,438+15.2
Total41,868+10.0338,438+15.2
Global productionPassenger Vehicles118,278+5.81,037,335+15.5
Total118,278+5.81,037,335+15.5

1. Domestic Production

Mazda’s domestic production volume in October 2023 increased 3.7% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in October 2023]

CX-5:34,075 units(up 1.6% year on year)
CX-90:8,282 units
CX-30:8,051 units(up 36.9%)

2. Overseas Production

Mazda’s overseas production volume in October 2023 increased 10.0% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in October 2023]

MAZDA3:13,714 units(up 46.3% year on year)
CX-30:13,592 units(up 21.8%)
CX-50:6,065 units(up 58.3%)

II. Domestic sales

BreakdownOctober 2023Jan – Oct 2023
UnitsYoY
Change (%)		UnitsYoY
Change (%)
Domestic salesPassenger Vehicles13,883-3.1143,722+12.4
Commercial Vehicles959+1.710,417+11.9
Registration Total11,679-6.9125,717+11.8
Micro-mini Total3,163+16.231,105+25.7
Total14,842-2.8156,822+14.3

Mazda’s domestic sales volume in October 2023 decreased 2.8% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger vehicles.
Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 4.8% (down 1.1 points year on year), with a 2.0% share of the micro-mini segment (up 0.2 points) and a 3.7% total market share (down 0.6 points).

[Domestic sales of key models in October 2023]

CX-5:2,663 units(down 13.4% year on year)
CX-30:2,325 units(up 106.7%)
CX-8:1,532 units(up 30.1%)

III. Exports

BreakdownOctober 2023Jan – Oct 2023
UnitsYoY
Change (%)		UnitsYoY
Change (%)
ExportsPassenger Vehicles65,199-1.1587,220+19.1
North America26,190-6.6236,280+14.6
Europe22,126+20.1155,179+50.1
Oceania6,718+10.657,956-2.8
Others10,165-23.9137,805+11.3
Total65,199-1.1587,220+19.1

Mazda’s export volume in October 2023 decreased 1.1% year on year due to decreased shipments to North America and other regions.

[Exports of key models in October 2023]

CX-5:29,706 units(down 18.2% year on year)
CX-90:7,543 units
MAZDA3:7,271 units(up 30.8%)

IV. Global sales

BreakdownOctober 2023Jan – Oct 2023
UnitsYoY
Change (%)		UnitsYoY
Change (%)
Global salesDomestic Sales14,842-2.8153,967+12.2
U.S.A23,504-7.2296,121+23.0
China9,610+28.966,869-27.5
Europe14,544+6.6156,530+26.5
Others37,501+12.6358,096+6.5
Overseas Sales85,159+6.8877,616+10.7
Total100,001+5.31,031,583+10.9

Mazda’s global sales volume in October 2023 increased 5.3% year on year due to increased sales in other regions, China, and Europe.

[Global sales of key models in October 2023]

CX-5:26,609 units(down 8.8% year on year)
CX-30:19,234 units(up 39.1%)
MAZDA3:16,499 units(up 23.0%)

* Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units).
* Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.
* All information in this press release is as of the release date. No updates after that date are reflected.

SOURCE: Mazda

