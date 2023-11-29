Mazda production and sales results for October 2023

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for October 2023 are summarized below.
I. Production
|Breakdown
|October 2023
|Jan – Oct 2023
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Domestic production
|Passenger Vehicles
|76,410
|+3.7
|698,897
|+15.7
|Total
|76,410
|+3.7
|698,897
|+15.7
|Overseas production
|Passenger Vehicles
|41,868
|+10.0
|338,438
|+15.2
|Total
|41,868
|+10.0
|338,438
|+15.2
|Global production
|Passenger Vehicles
|118,278
|+5.8
|1,037,335
|+15.5
|Total
|118,278
|+5.8
|1,037,335
|+15.5
1. Domestic Production
Mazda’s domestic production volume in October 2023 increased 3.7% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.
[Domestic production of key models in October 2023]
|CX-5:
|34,075 units
|(up 1.6% year on year)
|CX-90:
|8,282 units
|CX-30:
|8,051 units
|(up 36.9%)
2. Overseas Production
Mazda’s overseas production volume in October 2023 increased 10.0% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.
[Overseas production of key models in October 2023]
|MAZDA3:
|13,714 units
|(up 46.3% year on year)
|CX-30:
|13,592 units
|(up 21.8%)
|CX-50:
|6,065 units
|(up 58.3%)
II. Domestic sales
|Breakdown
|October 2023
|Jan – Oct 2023
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Domestic sales
|Passenger Vehicles
|13,883
|-3.1
|143,722
|+12.4
|Commercial Vehicles
|959
|+1.7
|10,417
|+11.9
|Registration Total
|11,679
|-6.9
|125,717
|+11.8
|Micro-mini Total
|3,163
|+16.2
|31,105
|+25.7
|Total
|14,842
|-2.8
|156,822
|+14.3
Mazda’s domestic sales volume in October 2023 decreased 2.8% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger vehicles.
Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 4.8% (down 1.1 points year on year), with a 2.0% share of the micro-mini segment (up 0.2 points) and a 3.7% total market share (down 0.6 points).
[Domestic sales of key models in October 2023]
|CX-5:
|2,663 units
|(down 13.4% year on year)
|CX-30:
|2,325 units
|(up 106.7%)
|CX-8:
|1,532 units
|(up 30.1%)
III. Exports
|Breakdown
|October 2023
|Jan – Oct 2023
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Exports
|Passenger Vehicles
|65,199
|-1.1
|587,220
|+19.1
|North America
|26,190
|-6.6
|236,280
|+14.6
|Europe
|22,126
|+20.1
|155,179
|+50.1
|Oceania
|6,718
|+10.6
|57,956
|-2.8
|Others
|10,165
|-23.9
|137,805
|+11.3
|Total
|65,199
|-1.1
|587,220
|+19.1
Mazda’s export volume in October 2023 decreased 1.1% year on year due to decreased shipments to North America and other regions.
[Exports of key models in October 2023]
|CX-5:
|29,706 units
|(down 18.2% year on year)
|CX-90:
|7,543 units
|MAZDA3:
|7,271 units
|(up 30.8%)
IV. Global sales
|Breakdown
|October 2023
|Jan – Oct 2023
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Global sales
|Domestic Sales
|14,842
|-2.8
|153,967
|+12.2
|U.S.A
|23,504
|-7.2
|296,121
|+23.0
|China
|9,610
|+28.9
|66,869
|-27.5
|Europe
|14,544
|+6.6
|156,530
|+26.5
|Others
|37,501
|+12.6
|358,096
|+6.5
|Overseas Sales
|85,159
|+6.8
|877,616
|+10.7
|Total
|100,001
|+5.3
|1,031,583
|+10.9
Mazda’s global sales volume in October 2023 increased 5.3% year on year due to increased sales in other regions, China, and Europe.
[Global sales of key models in October 2023]
|CX-5:
|26,609 units
|(down 8.8% year on year)
|CX-30:
|19,234 units
|(up 39.1%)
|MAZDA3:
|16,499 units
|(up 23.0%)
* Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units).
* Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.
* All information in this press release is as of the release date. No updates after that date are reflected.
SOURCE: Mazda