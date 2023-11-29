Mazda production and sales results for October 2023

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for October 2023 are summarized below.

Mazda’s domestic production volume in October 2023 increased 3.7% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

Mazda’s overseas production volume in October 2023 increased 10.0% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

Mazda’s domestic sales volume in October 2023 decreased 2.8% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger vehicles. Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 4.8% (down 1.1 points year on year), with a 2.0% share of the micro-mini segment (up 0.2 points) and a 3.7% total market share (down 0.6 points).

Breakdown October 2023 Jan – Oct 2023 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) Exports Passenger Vehicles 65,199 -1.1 587,220 +19.1 North America 26,190 -6.6 236,280 +14.6 Europe 22,126 +20.1 155,179 +50.1 Oceania 6,718 +10.6 57,956 -2.8 Others 10,165 -23.9 137,805 +11.3 Total 65,199 -1.1 587,220 +19.1

Mazda’s export volume in October 2023 decreased 1.1% year on year due to decreased shipments to North America and other regions.

[Exports of key models in October 2023]

CX-5: 29,706 units (down 18.2% year on year) CX-90: 7,543 units MAZDA3: 7,271 units (up 30.8%)

IV. Global sales

Breakdown October 2023 Jan – Oct 2023 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) Global sales Domestic Sales 14,842 -2.8 153,967 +12.2 U.S.A 23,504 -7.2 296,121 +23.0 China 9,610 +28.9 66,869 -27.5 Europe 14,544 +6.6 156,530 +26.5 Others 37,501 +12.6 358,096 +6.5 Overseas Sales 85,159 +6.8 877,616 +10.7 Total 100,001 +5.3 1,031,583 +10.9

Mazda’s global sales volume in October 2023 increased 5.3% year on year due to increased sales in other regions, China, and Europe.

[Global sales of key models in October 2023]

CX-5: 26,609 units (down 8.8% year on year) CX-30: 19,234 units (up 39.1%) MAZDA3: 16,499 units (up 23.0%)

* Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units).

* Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.

* All information in this press release is as of the release date. No updates after that date are reflected.

SOURCE: Mazda