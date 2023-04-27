Mazda production and sales results for March 2023 and for April 2022 through March 2023

Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for March 2023 and for April 2022 through March 2023

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for March 2023 and for April 2022 through March 2023 are summarized below.

I. Production

Breakdown March 2023 Apr 2022 – Mar 2023 Jan – Mar 2023 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) DOMESTIC PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 85,466 +36.1 764,424 +9.8 223,430 +15.3 Total 85,466 +36.1 764,424 +9.8 223,430 +15.3 OVERSEAS PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 38,350 +31.3 370,558 +13.3 102,736 +15.1 Total 38,350 +31.3 370,558 +13.3 102,736 +15.1 GLOBAL PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 123,816 +34.5 1,134,982 +10.9 326,166 +15.2 Total 123,816 +34.5 1,134,982 +10.9 326,166 +15.2

1. Domestic Production

(1) March 2023

Mazda’s domestic production volume in March 2023 increased 36.1% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in March 2023]

CX-5: 34,390 units (up 13.3% year on year) MAZDA3: 10,374 units (up 33.6%) CX-30: 8,532 units (up 54.0%)

(2) April 2022 through March 2023

Mazda’s domestic production volume in the period from April 2022 through March 2023 increased 9.8% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in the period from April 2022 through March 2023]

CX-5: 347,128 units (up 7.7% year on year) MAZDA3: 80,060 units (down 18.5%) CX-30: 65,863 units (up 2.9%)

2. Overseas Production

(1) March 2023

Mazda’s overseas production volume in March 2023 increased 31.3% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in March 2023]

CX-30: 14,492 units (up 39.0% year on year) MAZDA2: 6,860 units (up 59.1%) MAZDA3: 6,856 units (down 12.5%)

(2) April 2022 through March 2023

Mazda’s overseas production volume in the period from April 2022 through March 2023 increased 13.3% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in the period from April 2022 through March 2023]

CX-30: 126,571 units (up 8.6% year on year) MAZDA3: 82,151 units (down 26.9%) MAZDA2: 63,355 units (up 49.8%)

II. Domestic Sales

Breakdown March 2023 Apr 2022 – Mar 2023 Jan – Mar 2023 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) DOMESTIC SALES Passenger Vehicles 22,905 +8.2 153,232 +12.1 53,898 +6.2 Commercial Vehicles 1,302 -11.6 11,279 -4.4 3,375 +1.9 Registration Total 20,935 +9.6 133,075 +11.1 47,759 +4.1 Micro-mini Total 3,272 -7.5 31,436 +9.5 9,514 +16.5 Total 24,207 +6.9 164,511 +10.8 57,273 +6.0

(1) March 2023

Mazda’s domestic sales volume in March 2023 increased 6.9% year on year due to increased sales of passenger vehicles. Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 5.5% (down 0.3 points year on year), with a 1.7% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.2 points) and a 4.2% total market share (down 0.2 points).

[Domestic sales of key models in March 2023]

CX-5: 4,386 units (down 17.8% year on year) CX-60: 4,308 units MAZDA2: 2,679 units (down 10.0%)

(2) April 2022 through March 2023

Mazda’s domestic sales volume in the period from April 2022 through March 2023 increased 10.8% year on year due to increased sales of passenger vehicles. Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 4.9% (up 0.4 points year on year), with a 1.9% share of the micro-mini segment (up 0.1 points) and a 3.8% total market share (up 0.3 points).

[Domestic sales of key models in the period from April 2022 through March 2023]

CX-5: 27,249 units (up 13.0% year on year) MAZDA2: 22,897 units (down 2.3%) CX-60: 17,446 units

III. Exports

Breakdown March 2023 Apr 2022 – Mar 2023 Jan – Mar 2023 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) EXPORTS Passenger Vehicles 67,029 +40.6 633,218 +7.6 180,370 +17.8 North America 26,451 +78.3 249,648 -6.3 76,272 +7.7 Europe 12,157 +97.7 149,173 +29.3 40,155 +69.3 Oceania 2,556 -57.5 66,163 -22.3 15,395 -33.7 Others 25,865 +25.1 168,234 +38.5 48,548 +37.1 Total 67,029 +40.6 633,218 +7.6 180,370 +17.8

(1) March 2023

Mazda’s export volume in March 2023 increased 40.6% year on year due to increased shipments to North America, Europe, and other regions.

[Exports of key models in March 2022]

CX-5: 28,477 units (up 13.7% year on year) MAZDA3: 8,352 units (up 51.2%) CX-30: 7,185 units (up 49.6%)

(2) April 2022 through March 2023

Mazda’s export volume in the period from April 2022 through March 2023 increased 7.6% year on year due to increased shipments to Europe, and other regions.

[Exports of key models in the period from April 2022 through March 2023]

CX-5: 318,275 units (up 5.8% year on year) MAZDA3: 66,407 units (down 19.4%) CX-9: 59,954 units (up 9.0%)

IV. Global Sales

Breakdown March 2023 Apr 2022 – Mar 2023 Jan – Mar 2023 Units YoY Change (%) Units YoY Change (%) Units YoY Change (%) GLOBAL SALES Domestic Sales 24,207 +6.9 164,511 +10.8 57,273 +6.0 U.S.A 34,778 +5.3 301,025 -9.3 88,384 +7.4 China 4,254 -50.6 84,282 -50.4 12,011 -66.5 Europe 24,018 +29.5 160,297 -15.6 52,144 +20.7 Others 38,522 -2.2 399,904 -2.7 105,143 -0.5 Overseas Sales 101,572 +2.0 945,508 -14.2 257,682 -3.5 Total 125,779 +2.9 1,110,019 -11.3 314,955 -1.9

(1) March 2023

Mazda’s global sales volume in March 2023 increased 2.9% year on year due to increased sales in Europe, Japan and the U.S.

[Global sales of key models in March 2023]

CX-5: 36,158 units (down 18.5% year on year) CX-30: 20,601 units (up 9.8%) MAZDA3: 15,508 units (down 18.2%)

(2) April 2022 through March 2023

Mazda’s global sales volume in the period from April 2022 through March 2023 decreased 11.3% year on year due to decreased sales in China, the U.S., Europe and other regions.

[Global sales of key models in the period from April 2022 through March 2023]

CX-5: 345,012 units (down 11.1% year on year) CX-30: 173,636 units (down 18.3%) MAZDA3: 155,157 units (down 32.6%)

Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units).

Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.

