Mazda production and sales results for March 2023 and for April 2022 through March 2023

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for March 2023 and for April 2022 through March 2023 are summarized below.
I. Production
|Breakdown
|March 2023
|Apr 2022 – Mar 2023
|Jan – Mar 2023
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|DOMESTIC PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|85,466
|+36.1
|764,424
|+9.8
|223,430
|+15.3
|Total
|85,466
|+36.1
|764,424
|+9.8
|223,430
|+15.3
|OVERSEAS PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|38,350
|+31.3
|370,558
|+13.3
|102,736
|+15.1
|Total
|38,350
|+31.3
|370,558
|+13.3
|102,736
|+15.1
|GLOBAL PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|123,816
|+34.5
|1,134,982
|+10.9
|326,166
|+15.2
|Total
|123,816
|+34.5
|1,134,982
|+10.9
|326,166
|+15.2
1. Domestic Production
(1) March 2023
Mazda’s domestic production volume in March 2023 increased 36.1% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.
[Domestic production of key models in March 2023]
|CX-5:
|34,390 units
|(up 13.3% year on year)
|MAZDA3:
|10,374 units
|(up 33.6%)
|CX-30:
|8,532 units
|(up 54.0%)
(2) April 2022 through March 2023
Mazda’s domestic production volume in the period from April 2022 through March 2023 increased 9.8% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.
[Domestic production of key models in the period from April 2022 through March 2023]
|CX-5:
|347,128 units
|(up 7.7% year on year)
|MAZDA3:
|80,060 units
|(down 18.5%)
|CX-30:
|65,863 units
|(up 2.9%)
2. Overseas Production
(1) March 2023
Mazda’s overseas production volume in March 2023 increased 31.3% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.
[Overseas production of key models in March 2023]
|CX-30:
|14,492 units
|(up 39.0% year on year)
|MAZDA2:
|6,860 units
|(up 59.1%)
|MAZDA3:
|6,856 units
|(down 12.5%)
(2) April 2022 through March 2023
Mazda’s overseas production volume in the period from April 2022 through March 2023 increased 13.3% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.
[Overseas production of key models in the period from April 2022 through March 2023]
|CX-30:
|126,571 units
|(up 8.6% year on year)
|MAZDA3:
|82,151 units
|(down 26.9%)
|MAZDA2:
|63,355 units
|(up 49.8%)
II. Domestic Sales
|Breakdown
|March 2023
|Apr 2022 – Mar 2023
|Jan – Mar 2023
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|DOMESTIC SALES
|Passenger Vehicles
|22,905
|+8.2
|153,232
|+12.1
|53,898
|+6.2
|Commercial Vehicles
|1,302
|-11.6
|11,279
|-4.4
|3,375
|+1.9
|Registration Total
|20,935
|+9.6
|133,075
|+11.1
|47,759
|+4.1
|Micro-mini Total
|3,272
|-7.5
|31,436
|+9.5
|9,514
|+16.5
|Total
|24,207
|+6.9
|164,511
|+10.8
|57,273
|+6.0
(1) March 2023
Mazda’s domestic sales volume in March 2023 increased 6.9% year on year due to increased sales of passenger vehicles. Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 5.5% (down 0.3 points year on year), with a 1.7% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.2 points) and a 4.2% total market share (down 0.2 points).
[Domestic sales of key models in March 2023]
|CX-5:
|4,386 units
|(down 17.8% year on year)
|CX-60:
|4,308 units
|MAZDA2:
|2,679 units
|(down 10.0%)
(2) April 2022 through March 2023
Mazda’s domestic sales volume in the period from April 2022 through March 2023 increased 10.8% year on year due to increased sales of passenger vehicles. Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 4.9% (up 0.4 points year on year), with a 1.9% share of the micro-mini segment (up 0.1 points) and a 3.8% total market share (up 0.3 points).
[Domestic sales of key models in the period from April 2022 through March 2023]
|CX-5:
|27,249 units
|(up 13.0% year on year)
|MAZDA2:
|22,897 units
|(down 2.3%)
|CX-60:
|17,446 units
III. Exports
|Breakdown
|March 2023
|Apr 2022 – Mar 2023
|Jan – Mar 2023
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|EXPORTS
|Passenger Vehicles
|67,029
|+40.6
|633,218
|+7.6
|180,370
|+17.8
|North America
|26,451
|+78.3
|249,648
|-6.3
|76,272
|+7.7
|Europe
|12,157
|+97.7
|149,173
|+29.3
|40,155
|+69.3
|Oceania
|2,556
|-57.5
|66,163
|-22.3
|15,395
|-33.7
|Others
|25,865
|+25.1
|168,234
|+38.5
|48,548
|+37.1
|Total
|67,029
|+40.6
|633,218
|+7.6
|180,370
|+17.8
(1) March 2023
Mazda’s export volume in March 2023 increased 40.6% year on year due to increased shipments to North America, Europe, and other regions.
[Exports of key models in March 2022]
|CX-5:
|28,477 units
|(up 13.7% year on year)
|MAZDA3:
|8,352 units
|(up 51.2%)
|CX-30:
|7,185 units
|(up 49.6%)
(2) April 2022 through March 2023
Mazda’s export volume in the period from April 2022 through March 2023 increased 7.6% year on year due to increased shipments to Europe, and other regions.
[Exports of key models in the period from April 2022 through March 2023]
|CX-5:
|318,275 units
|(up 5.8% year on year)
|MAZDA3:
|66,407 units
|(down 19.4%)
|CX-9:
|59,954 units
|(up 9.0%)
IV. Global Sales
|Breakdown
|March 2023
|Apr 2022 – Mar 2023
|Jan – Mar 2023
|Units
|YoY Change (%)
|Units
|YoY Change (%)
|Units
|YoY Change (%)
|GLOBAL SALES
|Domestic Sales
|24,207
|+6.9
|164,511
|+10.8
|57,273
|+6.0
|U.S.A
|34,778
|+5.3
|301,025
|-9.3
|88,384
|+7.4
|China
|4,254
|-50.6
|84,282
|-50.4
|12,011
|-66.5
|Europe
|24,018
|+29.5
|160,297
|-15.6
|52,144
|+20.7
|Others
|38,522
|-2.2
|399,904
|-2.7
|105,143
|-0.5
|Overseas Sales
|101,572
|+2.0
|945,508
|-14.2
|257,682
|-3.5
|Total
|125,779
|+2.9
|1,110,019
|-11.3
|314,955
|-1.9
(1) March 2023
Mazda’s global sales volume in March 2023 increased 2.9% year on year due to increased sales in Europe, Japan and the U.S.
[Global sales of key models in March 2023]
|CX-5:
|36,158 units
|(down 18.5% year on year)
|CX-30:
|20,601 units
|(up 9.8%)
|MAZDA3:
|15,508 units
|(down 18.2%)
(2) April 2022 through March 2023
Mazda’s global sales volume in the period from April 2022 through March 2023 decreased 11.3% year on year due to decreased sales in China, the U.S., Europe and other regions.
[Global sales of key models in the period from April 2022 through March 2023]
|CX-5:
|345,012 units
|(down 11.1% year on year)
|CX-30:
|173,636 units
|(down 18.3%)
|MAZDA3:
|155,157 units
|(down 32.6%)
- Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units).
- Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.
- All information in this press release is as of the release date. No updates after that date are reflected.
SOURCE: Mazda