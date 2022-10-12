Mazda CX-60 achieves five star Euro NCAP rating

All-new Mazda CX-601 scores 91% and 88% in child and adult occupancy Euro NCAP assessments respectively

The all-new Mazda CX-60 has been awarded the maximum five-star rating by Euro NCAP in its latest series of tests, with 91% and 88% scores in its child and adult occupancy categories respectively. An impressive 89% score in the area of Vulnerable Road Users Protection was also achieved.

The Mazda CX-60 achieved maximum points for crash test performance based on 6 and 10 year old children, for both frontal and lateral impact. In the area of Child Occupancy, the correct installation of child seats – CRS Installation Check – also received full marks, leading to an excellent combined score of 91%.

With full marks in the lateral impact tests and a good level of protection recognised in the full-width rigid barrier test, also the 88% score for Adult Occupancy is also significant. In both the side barrier and – more severe – side pole impact, protection of all critical body areas was good, leading to a maximum score in this part of the assessment.

The all-new Mazda CX-60 scored an outstanding 89% in Vulnerable Road Users. The adequate performance of the autonomous emergency braking (AEB) made the result one of the highest for all vehicles tested since the latest Euro NCAP ratings.

The all-new large SUV joins the CX-5 (2017), Mazda6 (2018), Mazda3 and CX-30 (both 2019) and MX-30 (2020) in achieving five-star Euro NCAP ratings.

The Mazda CX-60 performed impressively in all four Euro NCAP test categories: Adult Occupant – 88%, Child Occupant – 91%, Vulnerable Road Users (pedestrian safety) – 89% and Safety Assist – 76%. Contributing to the five-star rating is the Skyactiv Multi-Solution Scalable Architecture, featuring numerous enhancements to offer excellent driving dynamics. The comprehensive range of the company’s advanced i-Activsense driver-supporting safety technologies that the vehicle is equipped with plays another key role in the rating result. New technologies, among which Turn Across Traffic Assist, SBS-R pedestrian detection and BSM Vehicle Exit Warning help drivers identify potential risks and reduce the likelihood of damage or injury while also offering high standards of pedestrian protection performance.

Mazda is known for its excellent driving dynamics – again evolved with the introduction of the all-new Mazda CX-60. The Skyactiv Multi-Solution Scalable Architecture adapts the human-centric approach, including bodyshell rigidity, ensures that drivers can feel vehicle response without lag. The seat design makes it even easier for every occupant to maintain balance while the car is moving and Mazda’s unique vehicle posture control system – Kinematic Posture Control (KPC) – stabilises the vehicle when in motion. By making the car easier to drive safely, such features further reduce the potential for accidents without compromising Mazda’s traditional fun-to-drive character.

SOURCE: Mazda