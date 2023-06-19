Mazda and Macrofying zoom in on the details that make perfection

Ole Bielfeldt, the artist behind Macrofying, collaborates with Mazda to bring the beauty of craftsmanship to life

Mazda has teamed up with German macro photographer Ole Bielfeldt to show the craftsmanship behind every Mazda car from a whole new perspective. In his work, the 22-year-old digital artist behind “Macrofying” explores the world around us through mesmerising microscopic images and videos. From a single strand of hair to the crystalline structure of a flake of salt: Ole focusses in – quite literally – on the simple, often surprising beauty of everyday objects.

In his pursuit for the perfect image, Ole Bielfeldt obsesses over even the smallest detail – an approach to artistic creation that perfectly aligns with Mazda’s Takumi philosophy, a title reserved for only the most skilled of craftsmen. These master artisans pour their heart and soul into creating cars that are also works of art – perfection with a human touch. “Takumi is essential to create something unique,” explains Mazda Designer Bahram Partaw. “We need a certain level of craftsmanship to express something nobody has seen on the road.”

For the collaboration, the Mazda designer and Macrofying explore the creation of a Mazda car, namely the Mazda CX-60 flagship SUV, from the first pencil stroke to the finishing coat of paint. “The Takumi Touch” takes a close look at the materials and processes required along the way: the initial sketch, a first clay model, the metal finishing, and the perfect shade of body colour, as well as stitching details in the car’s interior. All are explored in a way Mazda fans have never seen them before: under Ole Bielfeldt’s macro lens.

In a behind-the-scenes video about the collaboration, viewers can get a glimpse into the magic behind Macrofying’s work.

How does the artist achieve the stunning shots of a drop of paint or a shaving of steel flying through the air? How do the artists behind Mazda and Macrofying see their respective work? For those wanting to go deeper still, this look behind the curtain will offer interesting new insights.

The Mazda CX-60 showcased in this collaboration lends itself exceptionally well to the exploration of Takumi craftsmanship. With stitching inspired by Japanese binding techniques and high-quality materials like maple wood or nappa leather, the SUV clearly shows the thought and care that went into creating every small detail. This makes the model not only the perfect ambassador for the motto “details make perfection” behind the Mazda x Macrofying team-up. Like no other, it is the epitome of the Japanese aesthetics and mastery Mazda stands for: Perfection, Crafted in Japan.

SOURCE: Mazda