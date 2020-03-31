Matthew Weaver appointed Vice president, Nissan Design Europe

Nissan’s design function within Europe has been refreshed with the appointment of Matthew Weaver to the position of Vice President, Nissan Design Europe from 1st April. He succeeds Mamoru Aoki, who will retire after 39 years with Nissan.

Currently Design Director of Nissan Design Europe (NDE), Weaver started his Nissan career in 2001 and his resumé includes work on both generations of Qashqai and Juke, as well as several Infiniti models during his time as Design Director of Nissan’s premium brand. His appointment as Vice President of NDE is the first time a European has held that role.

Matthew studied Transport Design at Coventry University, followed by an MA at the Royal College of Art, London. Matthew worked for several other OEMs before joining Nissan in 2001.

Speaking about his appointment, he said: “I’m really delighted to have been appointed as Vice President of NDE. I’m proud to have worked on many of the Nissan vehicles that went on to become benchmarks in the European market – and beyond. Working daily with a talented, multi-cultural team situated in London, one of the most vibrant cities in the world, is a great basis for us to continue elevating Nissan’s design excellence and innovation.”

He added: “The recent launch of the new Juke, whose design was led from NDE, has been another great success story for us and I’m looking forward to the next generation of vehicles which will be introduced in the next 12 months to continue that momentum.”

NDE opened in London in 2003 and is one of four regional design centres, with global design being led from the company’s combined technical and design centre in Atsugi, near Tokyo. Other regional design centres are located in San Diego, United States, Sao Paulo, Brazil and Shanghai, China.

SOURCE: Nissan