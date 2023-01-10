Matthew Hill appointed Head of Interior Design at Lotus Tech Creative Centre

Promotion follows two years of working with the LTCC team

Lotus has announced the appointment of Matthew Hill as Head of Interior Design at the Lotus Tech Creative Centre (LTCC) in Coventry, UK.

Matthew’s promotion comes after two years with the LTCC interiors team, where he was responsible for delivering the acclaimed interior of the all-new Lotus Eletre Hyper-SUV.

The LTCC studio – led by Ben Payne, Chief Creative Officer – continues to take the lead on creating the exciting range of all-new, all-electric lifestyle cars at Lotus. It works in close collaboration with the sports car design team at Hethel, led by Russell Carr, Design Director.

At LTCC Matthew strengthens an ever-growing international creative team, where diverse minds come together to design Lotus’ all-electric lifestyle vehicle range and continue to influence world-class creativity and innovation across Group Lotus.

Before re-joining Lotus in 2020, Matthew held design leadership roles at Aston Martin and Ford Advanced, bringing a wealth of creative experience from some of the world’s most recognised premium brands.

Matthew commented: ‘’Having started my career at Lotus in the late 1990s it feels great to be back. The brand’s investment and commitment to innovation is relentless, and it’s a hugely exciting time to be involved as we move to an all-electric future.”

Ben Payne added: “Matthew has a great balance of production experience and a creative mindset. His appointment will help us to continue to move the brand forwards. Matthew has already been instrumental in the creation of the Eletre interior, which is one of the most progressive design statements in the market. We can’t wait for the world to see the exciting projects we create next.”

SOURCE: Lotus