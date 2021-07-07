Matt Squires appointed as Director of New Truck Sales for MAN Truck & Bus UK Ltd

MAN Truck & Bus UK has announced the appointment of Matt Squires as Director of New Truck Sales for MAN Truck & Bus UK Ltd.

Matt succeeds David Cussans who will retire before the end of the summer, having worked with the MAN brand over a period spanning 33 years.

First attracted to the commercial vehicle industry in 1989 as an apprentice, Matt joined the MAN dealer network in 1996 as a technician at what was known as Frank Tucker Commercials. In 2006 he joined MAN Truck & Bus where he held the positions of Regional Technical Manager and Heavy Haulage Specialist and in 2008, Matt became After Sales Manager for Centre South.

In 2012 Matt moved to South Korea where he was responsible for the development of Aftersales covering the regions of Singapore, Japan and Taiwan, which lead to him becoming Aftersales Director for South Korea in 2013.

Returning to the UK in 2015 he was responsible for further development, improvements and enhancing the customer experience in Own Retail. During this time, Matt also held the position of Head of TopUsed until he moved into his current role of Director of Aftersales & Service in 2018.

Stefan Thyssen, Managing Director of MAN Truck & Bus UK Ltd, said; “We are thrilled to have appointed Matt to lead the UK New Truck Sales Team. His wealth of experience within the MAN brand, his established customer relationships and his knowledge of the commercial vehicle industry, will prove a huge asset to the company.

“As you can see from Matt’s background he is uniquely qualified to take on this responsibility and we all wish him well in his new role.”

Matt commented: “I’m delighted to be given the opportunity to head up MAN Truck & Bus UK Ltd’s New Truck Sales team. As a full range commercial vehicle manufacturer, with products spanning the 7.5 to 250 tonne categories, we have a compelling range of award winning, robust, efficient and cost effective vehicles.

“Since the launch of the New Truck Generation in 2020, we’ve seen the TG range appeal to more and more customers, both family owned businesses and larger blue chip Public Limited companies. Strengthening our vehicle offering is our mature, highly focussed and strategically located commercial vehicle dedicated dealer network, who work tirelessly to ensure they deliver an outstanding and unsurpassed level of customer service.”

“As I move into this new and exciting role, and take another step within the MAN brand, I’d like to thank the Aftersales and Service teams for all their hard work, dedication and commitment.” concluded Matt.

Matt will take up his new position on 1st August.

SOURCE: MAN Truck & Bus