Maserati premieres the new Levante Royale Special Series at the Snow Polo World Cup in St. Moritz

Maserati took centre stage last weekend as St. Moritz welcomed the Snow Polo World Cup 2020, now in its 36th edition. The Italian carmaker premiered the Levante Royale Special Edition, a celebration of dynamic elegance, as guests gathered on the St. Moritz lake to attend one of the most glamorous events of the social calendar.

The Snow Polo World Cup Final, of which Maserati is Official Sponsor, took place yesterday: after an exciting game, Team St. Moritz lifted the Trophy, after beating Team Azerbaijan 4 to 1 ½.

The official presentation of the exclusive Maserati Levante Royale was undoubtedly the highlight of the activities off the polo field: the SUV took pride of place in the Polo Village and guests were able to admire its elegant yet dynamic lines, beautifully set off by the Engadin mountains as a glorious backdrop. Among guests in attendance were a number of VIP personalities such as British polo player Malcolm Borwick and Italian slalom world champion Giorgio Rocca.

Throughout its history, Maserati has created unique models and exclusive series. Amongst them, the 1986 Royale version of the 3rd generation Quattroporte, a restyling featuring exclusive blue and green colours, improved interiors, with soft leather seats and extensive use of wood in the dashboard and door panels with only 51 units produced.

Today Maserati pays tribute to its heritage with the launch of a special series bearing the same name, available across all models with V6 engines featured in the current Maserati range: just 100 Maserati Quattroporte, Levante and Ghibli Royale will be produced with engines ranging from the 275HP 3.0l V6 Diesel, to the 350HP and 430HP 3.0l V6 petrol.

This new special series, is available in two exclusive colours, Blu Royale (on display) and Verde Royale, and features 21” bespoke Anteo Staggered Anthracite wheels and silver brake calipers.

Its interiors, based on the GranLusso version, reflect the elegance and exclusivity of the Levante Royale through its materials: PELLETESSUTA™ Cuoio (tan) leather by Ermenegildo Zegna or two-tone Pieno Fiore leather in Black/tan, high gloss Metal Net finishes and the distinctive “One of 100″ plate, together with Bowers & Wilkins Sound System, electric sunroof and tinted windows.

The Royale Special Series comes with extensive equipment, thanks to the Cold Weather, Premium and Driving Assistance Plus Packages fitted as standard. Its advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS) actively respond to potential road hazards and improve comfort and safety of driver and passengers.

Although the first deliveries are scheduled for March 2020, orders for this series limited to only 100 units can already be placed. In the UK, OTR prices for the Royale Special Series start at £78,900 for the Ghibli, £85,300 for the Levante and £103,150 for the Quattroporte. The Royale Special Series will be available in EMEA, China and APAC countries.

SOURCE: Maserati