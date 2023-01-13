Maserati MSG Racing Team ready to debut in Mexico at the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship: the Trident’s return to the track is 100% electric

The first Italian luxury automotive brand to line up on the starting grid for the ninth season of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is revving up its – all electric – engines, focused on sustainability, innovation and performance

The first Italian luxury automotive brand to line up on the starting grid for the ninth season of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is revving up its – all electric – engines, focused on sustainability, innovation and performance.

In partnership with reigning vice-world champions, MSG Racing, Maserati will race beyond in the first all-electric world championship pioneering cutting-edge track to road technological development, showcasing the greatest automotive manufacturers and emerging talent in international motorsport.

To celebrate the electric age, and the major milestone of this year’s first E-Prix in Mexico at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Maserati are combining the brand’s past, present and future. The powerful GT Folgore, the first electric Maserati in history with a livery paying tribute to Maserati victories and homage to the Trident drivers who have topped the podium, lines up next to the electrifying Maserati Tipo Folgore, ready to pick up the racing baton and write the next chapter in the Trident’s racing history.

Maserati’s winning DNA and determination have been characteristic of the Modena brand since its first victory in 1926. Now Formula E offers a uniquely competitive and compelling platform to transfer electric innovation from track to road as the Trident returns to racing.

The Maserati MSG Racing team drivers Edoardo Mortara and Maximilian Günther were first announced in November. In Modena’s Piazza Grande in December, the livery of the Gen3 race car was unveiled to fans eagerly awaiting Maserati’s return to racing, highlighting the brands motorsport heritage and its desire to bring Maserati back into the motorsport spotlight.

SOURCE: Maserati